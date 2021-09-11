The M.A.S.H. ministry I have been involved in for the last month at the Walmart parking lot has been totally amazing. I have been praying for all kinds of circumstances in people’s lives. (Come by and see me, I am there from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.)
I had one Friday that I just have to share, because so many Christians get caught up in this same mindset. This person had fell off the wagon after several years of sobriety. The first question I asked this person was, “Are you a Christian?” The answer I received was, “I used to be.”
This person thought they had lost their position in Christ because they had made a mistake. I can’t tell you how many people I have ministered to through the years who have thought the same thing. It’s such a great lie of the enemy. Ephesians 2:8-9 says: “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast.”
When you initially put your faith in Jesus, and nothing else, you ARE 100 percent saved. That is called justification. The process of working out this salvation is called sanctification. We WILL make mistakes in this process. When we make mistakes, we don’t lose our position in Christ, our salvation. It doesn’t drop from 100 percent to, say, 60 percent. We are still 100 percent saved, and complete IN Christ. Colossians 2:10: “and you are complete in Him, who is the head of all principality and power.”
When Jesus died on the cross, he died for every mistake (sin), past, present and future. The following two scriptures make that clear.
Hebrews 7:27: “who does not need daily, as those high priests, to offer up sacrifices, first for His own sins and then for the people’s, for this He did once for all when He offered up Himself.”
Hebrews 9:12: “Not with the blood of goats and calves, but with His own blood He entered the Most Holy Place once for all, having obtained eternal redemption.”
One of my favorite scriptures is 2 Corinthians 5:21: “He made Him who knew no sin, to become sin for us, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him.”
That is the greatest exchange in the history of mankind. Do you know what that is saying? We come to the cross, filthy, dirty and defiled by our sin and ask Jesus into our heart. When we start to leave, he says, “Wait, come back here, I have something to give you in exchange. I want to give you My robe of righteousness.”
Isaiah 61:10: “I will greatly rejoice in the LORD, My soul shall be joyful in my God; For He has clothed me with the garments of salvation, He has covered me with the robe of righteousness.” Can I get loud here and shout, “HALLELUJAH!”
That means when we miss the mark that the Father sees the righteousness of the Son, not our sin. In closing, I want to give you a simple example of what I am talking about.
In the Old Testament, Noah’s Ark was a type of Christ. When God told Noah to build the ark, he didn’t tell Noah to pound pegs into the sides of the ark and when the flood came to get ahold of the pegs and hold on for dear life. No, when the time came, he told Noah to, “Come into the ark.” It might have been a little rough going for a while, and Noah and his family may fallen down in the ark a few times, but when they got back up, where were they? They were still IN the ark! After a year, they may have been all over one another, but they still remained IN the ark.
Do you see that? You may fall, you may make mistakes, but when all is said and done, you are still IN Christ and you are still 100 percent saved. You are still covered by the blood of Jesus and you are still clothed in his robe of righteousness, all because you put your faith in Jesus and Jesus alone.
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.