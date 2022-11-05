Naturalism versus divine omnipotence. Human accountability versus God’s sovereignty. Calvinism versus Americanism. Free will versus predestination. Which is it?
Or maybe you do not care for any of the preceding choices? Perhaps you might soften the above offerings by creating a theological chimera — we might give it the absurd title of “Calminianism” and therefore attempt to please everyone by means of reduction (“reductio ad absurdum”).
However, I would suggest a consultation, not with the philosophers, but rather with the Bible, a growing rarity among today’s clergy. The Bible, as the word of God, describes God as absolutely sovereign: “The Lord does whatever pleases Him, in the heavens and on earth, in the seas and all their depths.” (Psalm 135:6).
In the New Testament book of Ephesians, the Apostle Paul writes, “In Him we have obtained an inheritance, having been predestined according to the purpose of Him who works all things according to the counsel of His will.” (Ephesians 1:11).
The human will is not exempt from God’s sovereign power: “The heart of man plans his way, but the Lord establishes his steps.” (Proverbs 16:9).
But what about human responsibility? Indeed, human beings are still accountable for their thoughts, words and actions. Human beings are not exonerated for sinful behavior even if God works behind the scenes.
Consider that David was incited by the anger of God to take a census, but David is still guilty for his actions (2 Samuel 24:1).
Eli’s sons harden their hearts against the discipline of the Lord and yet we read, “... But they would not listen to the voice of their father, for it was the will of the Lord to put them to death.” (1 Samuel 2:25).
In the New Testament, once again, we observe God sending a delusion to wicked people to believe the lie for which they remain accountable (2 Thessalonians 2:11).
The above are just a few of hundreds of passages speaking to God’s absolute sovereignty and the accountability of human agents. At no point is the responsibility of human beings minimized by an omnipotent God. This is a mystery, but we believe sovereignty and responsibility are compatible; but this characteristic never functions so as to make God absolutely contingent.
Human beings are challenged and tested by the God who wishes to see what is in our hearts and minds (Genesis 22:12, Exodus 16:4, 2 Chronicles 32:31).
Yet, God demonstrates his love in moving and urgent requests for human repentance and faith in his son, Jesus Christ. Our Trinitarian God takes no pleasure in the death of unbelievers (Isaiah 30:18, Lamentations 3:31-36, Ezekiel 18:30-32, Hosea 11:7).
Dear reader, are you not thirsty to explore the mysteries of God and his love?
Revelations 22:1-2 beckons — “Then the angel showed me the river of the water of life, bright as a crystal, flowering from the throne of God and of the Lamb through the middle of the street of the city.”
Come and see for yourself.
Christianson serves as pastor at Grace Reformed Church in Clarkston.