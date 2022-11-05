Repentance and faith go hand in hand

Paul K. Christianson

Naturalism versus divine omnipotence. Human accountability versus God’s sovereignty. Calvinism versus Americanism. Free will versus predestination. Which is it?

Or maybe you do not care for any of the preceding choices? Perhaps you might soften the above offerings by creating a theological chimera — we might give it the absurd title of “Calminianism” and therefore attempt to please everyone by means of reduction (“reductio ad absurdum”).

