Even in 2020, the world may change, but God won’t

In my prayer time last week, I heard the Lord speak to me so clearly. He said, “I am the Lord and I change not.”
What a comfort that was to hear. What hope that brings into the heart of this believer.
I don’t need to take the time and space to put down all the things that are going on in the world today. All we need to do is look around. Isaiah said it pretty well when he said in Isaiah 5:20: “Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; Who put darkness for light, and light for darkness; Who put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!” That pretty much sums up the condition of this world right now. In the midst of all of this, it is good to know that we serve a God that changes not.
Let me put it this way: Did you ever tickle your children when they were little? I used to play the eensy weensy spider game with my boys. I would run up their arm with my fingers like a spider. They would laugh and laugh. Then they would say, “Do it again, Daddy, do it again!”
Do you realize that when it comes to the finished work of the cross, we never have to say, “Do it again, Daddy, do it again”? It is done, it is over, it is finished! God sent his only begotten Son to die for the sin of the world. Hebrews 7:26 says it this way: “For such a High Priest was fitting for us, who is holy, harmless, undefiled, separate from sinners, and has become higher than the heavens; who does not need daily, as those high priests, to offer up sacrifices, first for His own sins and then for the people’s, for this He did once for all when He offered up Himself.”
Hebrews 9:11 says: “But Christ came as High Priest of the good things to come, with the greater and more perfect tabernacle not made with hands, that is, not of this creation. Not with the blood of goats and calves, but with His own blood He entered the Most Holy Place once for all, having obtained eternal redemption.”
That is the good news of the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ, and no matter what goes on in this world, that will never be undone. It is finished!
Why is that so comforting? It is comforting because of the bad news. In Romans 3:23, it tells us that all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. In Romans 6:23, it says that the wages of that sin is death.
I know that the COVID-19 pandemic has instilled fear into a lot of people in this world. The fear of dying. My Bible tells me in Herbrews 9:27 “that it is appointed for men to die once.” We all have an appointment with death. The question that begs to be asked here is, “What happens when I die?” That is up to you and me.
Romans 10:9 says “that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.”
That is the gift of God. I have told you the bad news, here is the good news in Romans 6:24: “but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
That will never change because we serve a God that changes not (Malachi 3:6). Blessed be his name.
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.