When was the last time you made a deposit into your ‘faith account’?

Nick Hasselstrom

There is a scripture in 1st Corinthians 6:19-20 that says: “Or do you not know that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit who is in you, whom you have from God, and you are not your own? For you were bought at a price; therefore, glorify God in your body and in your spirit, which are God’s.”

If you have asked Jesus into your heart, then you are the temple of God and you are not your own. You have been bought by the precious blood of Jesus. In light of that, let me ask you a question: Have you given Jesus the title to your heart?

