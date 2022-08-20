There is a scripture in 1st Corinthians 6:19-20 that says: “Or do you not know that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit who is in you, whom you have from God, and you are not your own? For you were bought at a price; therefore, glorify God in your body and in your spirit, which are God’s.”
If you have asked Jesus into your heart, then you are the temple of God and you are not your own. You have been bought by the precious blood of Jesus. In light of that, let me ask you a question: Have you given Jesus the title to your heart?
The problem with many who call themselves Christians is that they want the title of “Christian,” but they don’t want to give up the title to their heart — to their life.
There is a scripture in Isaiah 4:1 that says: “And in that day seven women shall take hold of one man, saying, ‘We will eat our own food and wear our own apparel; Only let us be called by your name, to take away our reproach.’ ”
That could be interpreted today as, “Jesus, come live in me and give me the title of Christian, but I can’t give you the title to my heart, I still want to continue in my life of habitual sin, I will take care of myself, only let me be called by your name to take away my sin.”
Folks, it doesn’t work that way. The Lord wants our life and He wants the title to our heart. God always looks at the heart. He wants to sync the rhythm of our heartbeat with the rhythm of his heartbeat.
What you and I need, daily, is a spiritual EKG to see if our heartbeat is still in rhythm with His heartbeat. One of the purposes of an EKG is to detect irregular heart rhythms. When that happens, we go into what they call atrial fibrillation, or a-fib, in the medical world. One of the symptoms of a-fib is an irregular heartbeat. Spiritually, when that happens it takes us out of rhythm with the heartbeat of God.
Like David in Psalm 139, sometimes we don’t even know the condition of our heart — the anxieties, the wickedness that leads to our a-fib. Because of that, we need a daily EKG from the Lord. The bible tells us clearly what can put us into a-fib.
1 John 2:16 — “For all that is in the world — the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life…” If we are left in spiritual a-fib long enough, we will die spiritually. When the physical heart gets out of rhythm, they shock it back into rhythm with a defibrillator — a lightweight, battery-operated, portable device that checks the heart’s rhythm and sends a shock to the heart to restore normal rhythm.
Let me tell you what the Lord uses. He uses his word. I picture pressing a Bible on the heart that is out of rhythm with the Lord’s heart.
Let the Lord minister the following scripture: John 6:63 — “It is the Spirit who gives life; the flesh profits nothing. The words that I speak to you are spirit, and they are life.”
When we stay in his word, he will keep our heartbeat in rhythm with his and we will have life and life more abundantly.
John 10:10 — “The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.”
Notice that is says the thief comes to steal, kill and destroy. He will do his best, with everything at his disposal, to put you and me into a-fib.
Let this be my prayer and your prayer. “Lord, take the title to my heart, and keep my heart in rhythm with your heart, through your word. Amen.”
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.