Romans 4:24-25, “It will be counted to us who believe in him (God) who raised from the dead Jesus our Lord, who was delivered up for our trespasses and raised for our justification.”
A friend once told me about the boxes and boxes of financial records he had in his basement. “A copy of every bill, every statement and every canceled check of mine is in those boxes, going back 20 years,” he said. When I asked him why, he said, “If anybody ever comes and says I owe them money, I want to be able to show them that it’s already paid!”
How’s your financial record-keeping? If the IRS notified you of an audit, and told you to come to their office with the past seven years’ worth of receipts, records and tax returns, how would you fare? If you are unprepared, you may find yourself owing back taxes and paying penalties for a long time to come. Perhaps you’re counting on never getting audited?
There is a different kind of audit, though, that no one will escape. When Jesus comes again on the Last Day, no one will be exempt from scrutiny, and there will be no statute of limitations. The debts that are owed will not be counted in dollars and cents, but rather in broken commandments. Will you be able to show, on that day, that your debts have been paid? Those who imagine that their own good deeds can somehow balance out the bad will be in for a terrible surprise. They’ll find out that their account, no matter how rosy it may have looked in this life, is severely underpaid. That’s because God demands perfect holiness and sinlessness, and none of us has the kind of record that will meet that test.
And this is where the good news of Easter comes to our rescue! When God’s son went to the cross on Good Friday, He carried with Him the full load of sin-debt on behalf of the entire world. With his death, your debt was paid. Then, when he rose bodily from the grave on Easter Sunday morning, that was his presentation of the canceled check to God the father — it was a mighty “PAID IN FULL” notice that has settled our account with God once and for all! Jesus even sends his Holy Spirit to give you a gift called faith. A gift that works like an strong hand, firmly grasping the father’s declaration of “not guilty,” and trusting in the peace of sins forgiven in the cross of Jesus.
So, how many boxes do you have in your basement? I’m not talking about paper bills and receipts, here — the real question is: What about the record of sin and debt that is stored in the inner reaches of your heart? Easter is a good time to do a little spring cleaning. Because of Jesus, you now have the privilege of giving them all to the Lord. Since God himself has accepted the payment that Jesus offered for you, there’s no need to hang on to any doubt or guilt anymore. With faith in Christ, his once-for-all “canceled check” is the only record you need.
Romans 5:1-2 “Therefore, since we have been justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ. Through him we have also obtained access by faith into this grace in which we stand, and we rejoice in hope of the glory of God.”
He is risen! He is risen indeed! Hallelujah!
Naumann serves St. John’s Lutheran Church and Valley Bible Academy in Clarkston.