Dovetailing the Old and New testaments

Let’s suppose you are in a shop class and for a project you are working on, you need one 8-foot 1-by-12. All you have to work with is a 16-foot 1-by-6.
What can you do? You can cut the 16-foot 1-by-6 in half, dovetail the sides and fit them together to make one 8-foot 1-by-12. The two sides of the same board have come together to make one board.
About 15 years ago, I had a real revelation. It wasn’t bells and whistles and bright lights — I just saw this picture of a board being dovetailed together. As I did, I saw a picture of the Old Testament and the New Testament dovetailing together. I thought to myself, “Wow, this is one book, one God, one story, his story!”
In my years in the ministry, I have spoken to many Christians who say they don’t like the God of the Old Testament, they just like and want to read about Jesus in the New Testament. My response to every one of them is the same. The God of the Old Testament is the same God of the New Testament. I encourage you to read chapters 40-45 in Isaiah. See how many times God says there is one God and he is that God. When we say Jesus Christ is Lord, we are saying that Jesus Christ is God. The first chapter of John makes that very clear: “In the beginning was the word, and the word was with God and the word was God” ... verse 14 says, “and the word became flesh and dwelt among us.” Again, we are not talking about two different Gods.
I say all of this to tell you if you are not studying the Old Testament, you aren’t getting the whole story. Jesus didn’t just appear out of nowhere in the New Testament. God told Abraham that through his seed many nations will be blessed. The seed he was referring to is Jesus. The prophet Isaiah prophesied of his coming 400 years before Jesus came on the scene. (Isaiah 7:14 and 9:6-7)
Can I give you some Old Testament and New Testament examples? I will refer to God from the Old Testament and Jesus from the New Testament. Now remember I am talking about ONE and the same God.
God said “Let there be light;” Jesus said, I AM the light of the world ...
God walked in the garden; Jesus prayed in the garden ...
God parted the waters; Jesus walked on the water ...
God brought water from the rock; Jesus said I AM the living waters ...
God sent manna in the Old Testament; Jesus said I AM the bread of life ...
God guided the Israelites by a cloud by day and a pillar of fire by night; Jesus said I AM the way, the truth, the life ...
David said the Lord IS my shepherd; Jesus said I AM the Good Shepherd ...
God spoke to Moses from a burning bush; he sent down fire from heaven and burned up the sacrifice on Mount Carmel. Jesus baptized with FIRE on the day of Pentecost ...
God raised the son of the widow; Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead and declared, I AM the resurrection and the life ...
God met with Moses on Mount Sinai; Jesus met with Peter, James and John on the Mount of Transfiguration ...
God covered the sin of the people when the priests took in the sacrifice; Jesus took away the sin of the world once and for all when he took in the sacrifice, because he WAS the sacrifice. The Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world.
I wish I had more time to compare the sacrifice made for sin in the Old Testament verses the sacrifice Jesus made for sin in the New Testament. When you understand that, it makes the book of Hebrews so much more powerful.
Jesus left his mark all over the Old Testament, through what we call types and shadows. The Ark was a type of Christ. Everyone in the Ark was saved from the judgement to come. When Noah and his family went through the waters, it was a type of water baptism.
When the Israelites walked through the Red Sea on dry ground, it was another type of water baptism. Every article in the Tabernacle points to Jesus.
I heard it said many years ago, in the Old Testament, Jesus is concealed; in the New Testament, Jesus is revealed.
I encourage you to get into the Old Testament and study it. As you do, I am confident that you will see how it dovetails into one book, one God, one story, his story.
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.