When you take a look at the Ten Commandments, you will find a lot of “Thou Shalt Nots”
The words “shalt not” have been, and always will be, repulsive to the flesh. The flesh hates being told what not to do. It’s as simple as that. Have you ever touched a bench marked with a sign that said, “Wet paint, do not touch?” I know someone said, “Yes.” When our children were young, we were continually telling them things not to do. We did that for their own good, to protect them from the consequences of their actions, because we love them. God loves us also, and that is why He gave us the Ten Commandments — to protect us from the consequences of sin. It is important to understand his love for us.
If you love your children from the time they are born, and they know how much you love them, they won’t rebel nearly as much when you tell them they can’t do something. On the other hand, if you use harsh discipline to guide them, they will rebel. I say all of this to point out that if we understand how much God loves us, and we truly love him back, the “Ten Commandments” won’t be repulsive to us.
Let’s go from the “shalt nots” of the Ten Commandments to the “shall” of Jesus Christ.
Matthew 22:36-40 — “Teacher, which is the great commandment in the law? Jesus said to him, ‘You shall love the LORD your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself. On these two commandments hang all the Law and the Prophets.’ ”
Now, listen: Jesus didn’t take away the law. Many are under the false assumption that we are no longer subject to the law. Yes, we are.
Jesus said it this way in Matthew 5:17 — “Do not think that I came to destroy the Law or the Prophets. I did not come to destroy but to fulfill.”
People, the new commandment is that we love Him with all our heart, soul and mind. You see, our loving him is the fulfillment (completion) of the law. When we do that, the law isn’t going to be burdensome. If you truly love someone you want to please them.
The Apostle Paul tells us the purpose of the law in Galatians 3:24 — “Therefore the law was our tutor to bring us to Christ, that we might be justified by faith: but after faith has come, we are no longer under a tutor.”
We are no longer walking under the tutor of the law; we are walking under the love of Christ.
Romans 5:5 — “Now hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out in our hearts by the Holy Spirit who was given to us.”
If you will notice, this “love thing” is all the work of the Holy Spirit. We can’t even take credit for loving Jesus.
1 John 4:19 — “We love Him because He first loved us.”
I don’t know about you, but that makes me love him even more.
I want to finish with a story. There was a lady named Sarah who was married to a man named Sam. Sam was OCD. He was a perfectionist. Everything had to be just right. He wanted a big breakfast every morning, his clothes had to be folded perfectly, shirts spaced evenly and he wanted dinner on the table when he got home. She worked tirelessly to please Sam, but to no avail. One day, Sam died. Two years later she married Larry. She continued to do the same things for Larry that she had done for Sam. It started to really bother Larry. One day he confronted her, and told her to please stop. She told Larry that that was the way Sam always demanded it, to which Larry replied, “Sarah, Sam is dead! You are married to me now.” End of story.
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.