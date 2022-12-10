When was the last time you made a deposit into your ‘faith account’?

Nick Hasselstrom

When you take a look at the Ten Commandments, you will find a lot of “Thou Shalt Nots”

The words “shalt not” have been, and always will be, repulsive to the flesh. The flesh hates being told what not to do. It’s as simple as that. Have you ever touched a bench marked with a sign that said, “Wet paint, do not touch?” I know someone said, “Yes.” When our children were young, we were continually telling them things not to do. We did that for their own good, to protect them from the consequences of their actions, because we love them. God loves us also, and that is why He gave us the Ten Commandments — to protect us from the consequences of sin. It is important to understand his love for us.

