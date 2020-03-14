Don’t be lost in your own Father’s house

Recently I had a serious heart attack. Because of that, I decided to sell the ROXY. It was a bittersweet decision. It sold and I closed on it last week.
This morning I woke up feeling lost, without purpose. I shared that with the Lord, and he responded, “You are NOT lost, I found you.” Immediately the song “Amazing Grace” came to mind. The line, “I once was lost, but now am found, was blind, but now I see” jumped out at me.
I realized, in spite of my “feelings,” that I wasn’t lost. Jesus had found me, and he doesn’t lose what he finds. Then I started thinking about the parable of the prodigal son. We know the story. The son had it made in his father’s house, but he wanted to go out and find himself. His father gave him his inheritance and off he went. He lived high on the hog until a severe famine hit the land. Long story short, he went from living high on the hog to feeding hogs — not very dignified, especially for a Jewish boy.
I love it where it says, “He came to himself.” He decided to go back to his father’s house. We know the rest. As he came down the hill to his father’s house, he could see his father running toward him. What a great story. So much to be gleaned from this parable. A spoiled, rebellious son wasting all that his father gave him on prodigal living. The love of a father who waited and watched for his son to return. A father who kissed him on his dirty neck, and had a party thrown in celebration of his son’s return. A father who took back his son just as he was.
Wow! That is a story of how you and I came to the Lord, the story of our salvation. He took us just like we were. “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God.” (Ephesians 2:8)
There is a great lesson in this parable that is often overlooked. That is the attitude of the older son. He was ticked off. No one had ever given him a party, and he had been in his father’s house the whole time. He was mad and he let his father know it.
I love the response of the father in Luke 15:31: “And he said to him, ‘Son, you are always with me, and all that I have is yours.’
Do you realize the prodigal son was way out there, far away from his father’s house, and he was definitely lost. The older son was IN the father’s house and had the father and everything the father had given him, and yet he was also lost. He was lost IN his own father’s house! That makes me think, how many Christians are walking around IN the Father’s house lost? When a prodigal returns, they get critical or judgmental. When something happens in their lives, they turn to their feelings instead of their faith.
Even though I woke up this morning “feeling” lost, I chose to base where I am by my faith IN Jesus Christ, not my feelings. I refuse to be lost IN my own father’s house. Are you lost IN your own Father’s house?
Evangelist Nick Hasselstrom is pastor at ROXY 714 on Main Street in Lewiston, a partner of Cross Tied Ministries.