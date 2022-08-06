When was the last time you made a deposit into your ‘faith account’?

Nick Hasselstrom

In the 14th chapter of Mark, there is as story where Jesus withdraws into the garden of Gethsemane to pray. He asks three of his disciples to stay close and pray for one hour. He goes over to them on three separate occasions and finds them sleeping. He asks them, “could you not pray for one hour?” Here he is, praying in agony, sweating drops as of blood, and the disciples sleep.

Soon, Jesus knows he will be betrayed, beaten and brutally nailed to a cross. Three times, he checks with the disciples and finds them in a comatose condition.

Tags

Recommended for you