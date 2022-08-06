In the 14th chapter of Mark, there is as story where Jesus withdraws into the garden of Gethsemane to pray. He asks three of his disciples to stay close and pray for one hour. He goes over to them on three separate occasions and finds them sleeping. He asks them, “could you not pray for one hour?” Here he is, praying in agony, sweating drops as of blood, and the disciples sleep.
Soon, Jesus knows he will be betrayed, beaten and brutally nailed to a cross. Three times, he checks with the disciples and finds them in a comatose condition.
Let me define comatose — a state of prolonged unconsciousness somewhat resembling sleep from which the patient cannot be aroused, or can be aroused only partially or temporarily. Jesus aroused the disciples, but only temporarily. In spite of the disciple’s comatose condition, Jesus still went to the cross and died for the sin of the world.
John 3:16 — “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
I wouldn’t be the evangelist I am if I didn’t share the rest of the Gospel. Jesus died on a cross for the sin of the world, he was taken down and put into a tomb, and three days later, he rolled away the stone and rose from the dead. You can read that in the 15th chapter of 1st Corinthians.
We know that after Jesus appeared to the disciples, that he ascended in a cloud to be seated at the right hand the Father. He left instructions with the disciples to wait in Jerusalem until they received power from on high to be witness for him. The church is commissioned to do the same.
When I say church, I am not talking about a building — I am talking about every person who calls themselves a Christian. We ARE the church. Are we doing that, or are we walking around in a comatose condition? A condition brought on by our hobbies, our apathy, our religiosity, the television, the internet — dare I mention our iPhones, and iPads? A condition brought on by the cares of the world.
I picture an MMA fighter being choked out to a state of unconsciousness. Are we being choked out to a state of unconsciousness by the world? Is there a sense of urgency in each one of us to share Jesus with the world? He is the very heart of the Gospel, you know. There is a dying and lost world out there in need of a savior.
Jesus himself said in Matthew 9:36-38 — “But when He saw the multitudes, He was moved with compassion for them, because they were weary and scattered, like sheep having no shepherd. Then He said to His disciples, ‘The harvest truly is plentiful, but the laborers are few. Therefore, pray the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into His harvest.’ ”
Jesus is calling for more laborers.
In closing, I would like to make it clear that I am not writing this column to a make a judgment. I am writing to simply pose a question, pointed to myself first, and then to my readers.
Here is the question. The disciples slept while Jesus prepared to die for the sin of the world. Are you and I going to continue to sleep now that he has?
Let these words of Jesus resonate in your heart: John 12:32 — “And I, if I am lifted up from the earth, will draw all peoples to Myself.”
I can honestly say that I feel much more awake after writing this. I hope you do, too, after reading it.
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.