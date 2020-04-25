Does your pastor hear the word of God?

How do some people, and particularly some of the clergy, misrepresent themselves?
The way “some people” may mislead others is nearly infinite. They may do so emotionally, or by the appearance of the things they do or do not, in hidden attitudes or private convictions.
But the worst of these may be those who stand in the pulpit weekly misrepresenting the word of God or denying its authenticity or authority in one way or another.
My particular concern is for congregations who may be mislead by their pastors and elders. So this is a simple essay with a simple question: Does your pastor really believe the Bible is the inerrant and sufficient word of God? You should ask the question and find out for yourself.
Yes, St. Paul tells Timothy, “For the time is coming when people will not endure sound teaching, but having itching ears they will accumulate for themselves teachers to suit their own passions ...” (2 Timothy 4:3, ESV). We see this, as well, throughout the Old Testament; for example, in Jeremiah 5:30-31, we read: “An appalling and horrible thing has happened in the land: the prophets falsely, and the priests rule at their discretion; my people love to have it so, but what will you do when the end comes?” (ESV)
Indeed, what will you do if you have been sitting for years under a minister who does not hold to the authority of the word of God? Well, this essay is not intended for those who have no ears to hear. But it is intended for sincere men and women, boys and girls, who love God and desire the truth. Truth will not come from a broken cistern, (Jeremiah 2:13) or from the Rev. “Skeptic” who preaches, “… hath God said ... .” (Genesis 3:1b, ASV) Adam and Eve did not really believe in the authority of God’s word, and many congregations have come to ruin because no one dared to ask themselves, as well as their pastor, “Do you believe the Bible is the infallible word of God?”
May we all have a clear conscience to declare along with King David, “Behold, you delight in truth in the inward being, and you teach me wisdom in the secret heart.” (Psalm 51:6, ESV) For indeed, “His Word and His Wisdom must be everlasting.” (Athanasius d.373 AD)
Christianson serves as pastor at Grace Reformed Church in Clarkston.