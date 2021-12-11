What the title is asking is, do you really know? I am not talking head knowledge, I am talking heart knowledge. In 1 Samuel 16:7, “For the LORD does not see as man sees; for man looks at the outward appearance, but the LORD looks at the heart.” Do you know that Jesus Christ is Lord? Do you know that Jesus died for your sin? Do you know that he was buried? Do you know on the third day, he rose from the dead? Just in case you didn’t know, that is the gospel in a nutshell.
As an evangelist, I intend to preach that gospel until the day I die. That is the good news. The result of that good news is the salvation of mankind. Romans 10:9 says “that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For with the heart one believes unto righteousness, and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.” Have you made that confession? As a result of that confession, do you know that you know that you know that you have eternal life? If so, may I ask you how do you know?
I only ask that question because through the years of ministry I have talked to countless Christians who answer that question with “I think so;” “I am pretty sure;” “I am not sure, because its seems like I mess up all the time.”
Welcome to the process of sanctification. When you put your faith in Jesus Christ, you are 100 percent saved. Ephesians 2:8 says that “by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God.” It is your faith in Jesus Christ, plus nothing else. That is called justification.
Galatians 2:16 says that “knowing that a man is not justified by the works of the law but by faith in Jesus Christ, even we have believed in Christ Jesus, that we might be justified by faith in Christ and not by the works of the law; for by the works of the law no flesh shall be justified.”
I hope these scriptures have helped, but now I want to tell you how you can really know. By the Spirit of God that you received when you were born again. Let these scriptures minister to you:
1 Corinthians 2:12: “Now we have received, not the spirit of the world, but the Spirit who is from God, that we might know the things that have been freely given to us by God.”
1 Corinthians 3:16: “Do you not know that you are the temple of God and that the Spirit of God dwells in you?”
1 Corinthians 6:19: “Or do you not know that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit who is IN you, whom you have from God, and you are not your own?”
2 Corinthians 13:5: “Examine yourselves as to whether you are in the faith. Test yourselves. Do you not know yourselves, that Jesus Christ is in you?”
I don’t know how much clearer the word of God can be. Jesus said in John 6:63 that “It is the Spirit who gives life; the flesh profits nothing. The words that I speak to you are spirit, and they are life.” We have been born again and the spirit of God lives in us, so if we want to bring life to that spirit, we need to be reading his word to feed that spirit. When we do, we will say, with assurance, “I know that I know that I know.”
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.