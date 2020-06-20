One of the best technologies to come in recent years has been the introduction of the Garmin GPS (Global Positioning System).
For directionally challenged people like myself, it is a lifesaver. No more studying maps for hours before heading out on a long road trip. Just punch in the destination and hit start. A nice lady will come on and give you directions for every phase of the trip. She knows exactly where you started, exactly where you are going, exactly where you are as you go, and exactly when you will arrive. All you need to do is follow her directions as you go. If you miss a turn, as sometimes you do, you will hear her say very politely, “recalculating.” Then she will direct you to an alternate route to get you back on course.
Wow! That sounds all so familiar. You see, as Christians we have our very own built-in GPS (God’s Positioning System). He knows exactly where you are, exactly where you are going, exactly where you are as you go and exactly when you will arrive. He knows exactly where you are because he lives in you. John 14:16: “And I will pray the Father, and He will give you another Helper, that He may abide with you forever — the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it neither sees Him nor knows Him; but you know Him, for He dwells with you and will be IN you.”
That makes him omnipresent, everywhere at the same time. He knows exactly where you are going because he is omniscient, all knowing.
Revelation 22:13: “I am the Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the End, the First and the Last.” He knows exactly when you will arrive because he has already reserved a place for you.
John 14:2: “In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.” He has prepared a place and he will get you there. He is omnipotent and he has taken the enemy out of the way. John said in 1 John 3:8: “For this purpose the Son of God was manifested, that He might destroy the works of the devil.”
What a great GPS (God’s Positioning System) — a God who is omnipresent, omniscient and omnipotent. When was the last time you made a wrong turn? Did you hear him say, “recalculating.” Did you let him take you back on course? That, my friends, is a process that we will face many times. Will we be obedient to that still voice saying, “recalculating?”
I once saw a cartoon that showed a car going off the road and heading for a ravine. It showed a voice coming out of the GPS saying, “recalculating.” As I think about it, sometimes that is what has to happen to you and me before we respond to, “recalculating.”
In closing, let me tell you about a few powerful examples of this. First, let me define calculate: intend, plan or direct. Then recalculate: change the intended plan; change direction.
I hope you find this as exciting as I do. Can you imagine the Israelites at the Red Sea with the Egyptians coming down on them? “We are dead in the water, we should have stayed in Egypt!” So much panic! Then, Moses lifting up his staff and hearing the Lord say, “recalculating!”
Gideon going against the Mediantes thinking he would have 32,000 men. Then God saying, “recalculating!”
The three boys in the fiery furnace. Nebuchadnezzar takes a look in and says, “I thought there were only three men put in the furnace, I see four.” Then the Son of God speaking out, “recalculating!”
Goliath saying to David, “Come to me, and I will give your flesh to the birds of the air and the beasts of the field!” As the stone hit him between the eyes, the last thing Goliath would hear was, “recalculating!”
The Apostle Paul on his way to Damascus to persecute more Christians. I can just hear Jesus saying to him, “recalculating!”
I could go on and on. The best is when Jesus would hang on a cross to die for the sin of the world. We know the old covenant, but he would usher in the new covenant with, “It is finished!” “Recalculating!”
Then put in a tomb forever! But, in three days, he rolled away the stone and stepped out and said, “I am the Resurrection and the Life! Recalculating!”
If that doesn’t excite you, I am afraid you must be dead and you need the hear Jesus saying, “recalculating!”
Hasselstrom, evangelist, Cross Tied Ministries.