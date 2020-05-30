If I may, I would like to share a headline I saw the other day in the paper: “Washington rolls out 4-phase approach to gradually reopen.”
Here is what it said after describing each phase: “All components of Phase 1 will carry into the start of Phase 2, all components of phases 1 and 2 will carry into the start of Phase 3, all components of phases 1, 2 and 3 will carry into the start of Phase 4.”
If I may, I would like to throw in Phase 5.
All components of phases 1, 2, 3, and 4 will carry into the start of Phase 5, THE END. It tells us very clearly in Hebrews 9:27 what the end is: “And as it is appointed for men to die once.” Ecclesiastes 3:2 tells us “there is a time to be born, and a time to die.”
Now I understand that some don’t believe in the Bible. Just go to Alexa, or Siri, or Google it if you like and they will all confirm what the Bible says. We are ALL one day going to die. What then? Have you ever asked yourself, “What happens when I die?” I used to, but I don’t anymore.
Twenty-six years ago, I put my faith in Jesus Christ. Romans 10:9 says, “If you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.” That was my personal confession after hearing about John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
Now listen to the words of Jesus himself in John 14:1: “Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me. In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.”
That is very good news! Now I want to make a couple of things clear.
Salvation is a ONE-phase process and secured by a belief in ONE person, Jesus Christ. Act 16:31: “So they said, ‘Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and you will be saved.’ ” John 14:6: “Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.’ ” Salvation is not secured by works (Ephesians 2:8): “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast.”
I am not one of those scare-them-into-confessing-Jesus-type ministers. John 3:16 doesn’t say, “For God so wanted to scare the world.” It says “For God so loved the world ...”
I am saying that no matter what we overcome in this world, we will all come to Phase 5. Are you ready? As I just explained, it’s an easy ONE-phase process.
Hasselstrom, evangelist, Cross Tied Ministries.