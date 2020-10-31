I believe as Christians we should always have the mindset of, “Put me in, Coach, I am ready to play.” Just as Isaiah said in Isaiah 6:8: “Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying: ‘Whom shall I send, And who will go for Us?’ Then I said, ‘Here am I! Send me.’ ”
We go to church on Sunday morning and we have, what I will call for this article, a “holy huddle.” Let’s call the pastor the quarterback. He is calling the play. He is giving the message. The play he is calling is coming from the head coach (Jesus Christ). We all listen to the play and, like in a football huddle, we all say, “break!”
What do we do when we say break? Let me give you another example. My son is a football coach. He sends in a very good play. The players say “break” from the huddle. What would happen if the quarterback came to the center and the center sat down, or if the guards sat down? He looks back at the running back and he is sitting down. What would happen? I can tell you what would happen. Absolutely nothing! The coach could have called a touchdown play, but nothing would happen if it were not put into action.
As Christians, do we follow the play? Are we taking this play out into a lost and hopeless world, or are we just getting together for a Sunday morning “holy huddle?” If that is all we do, nothing will happen.
We are called to be a light in the world in Matthew 5:14: “You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden.” Matthew 5:16: “Let your light so shine before men.”
We are called to be ministers of reconciliation in 2 Corinthians 5:18: “Now all things are of God, who has reconciled us to Himself through Jesus Christ, and has given us the ministry of reconciliation.”
We are his soldiers: “No one engaged in warfare entangles himself with the affairs of this life, that he may please Him who enlisted him as a soldier.” (2 Timothy 2:4)
The one that hits me the hardest is, are we taking up our cross and following him? Mark 10:21: “Then Jesus, looking at him, loved him, and said to him, ‘One thing you lack: Go your way, sell whatever you have and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; and come, take up the cross, and follow Me.’ ”
We all know that the cross is a place of death. No one knew that better than our Lord Jesus Christ. Matthew 26:2: “You know that after two days is the Passover, and the Son of Man will be delivered up to be crucified.” Jesus knew very well what was to come. The head coach (the Father) had called in the play. It wasn’t run to the left or run to the right, it was to run straight up the middle, upon to the cross, and die for the sin of the world.
Jesus didn’t respond, “Father, I know that play.” “Do you have another play?” “Could you maybe send in a sub?” No! He prayed in the garden, sweating drops as of blood, that this play could be removed from him, then he said, “BUT, nevertheless not my will but your will be done.” Then he went to the cross and was crucified for the sin of the world. Game over, game over, game over, “It is finished!”
I can hardly contain myself! Victory secured by the blood of Jesus. The works of the enemy destroyed! 1 John 3:8: “For this purpose the Son of God was manifested, that He might destroy the works of the devil.”
Trust me, readers, when you understand what Jesus did for you, you are not going to just have a Sunday morning “holy huddle.” You are going to say “break” and go out into this dark and despairing world every day shouting, “Put me in, Coach, I am ready to play!”
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.