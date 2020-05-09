One of my favorite sitcoms of old was “Cheers.” Remember the words from the theme song?
“Sometimes you want to go/ Where everybody knows your name/ And they’re always glad you came.”
What’s the first thing you do when looking for work? You get your name out there. Have you ever said, “That man or woman has really made a name for themselves.” You get the drift. It’s great to know that lots of people know your name, right? Just think of the billions of people on this planet. There are a few exceptions, but with most of us, not too many of those billions of people know your name or mine. In the big scheme of things, our name just isn’t that important. I wanted to get that all in perspective before I shared with you the ONE who does know your name.
The Lord God knows our name and we are important to him. As a matter of fact, so important that he sent his only begotten son to die on a cross to redeem us. 1 Peter 1:18: “... knowing that you were not redeemed with corruptible things, like silver or gold, from your aimless conduct received by tradition from your fathers, but with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot.”
Listen to what Isaiah 43:1 says: “But now, thus says the LORD, who created you, O Jacob, And He who formed you, O Israel: ‘Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by your name; You are Mine.’ ”
In my Bible I have put my name in the place of Jacob, and Israel. He knows my name! That is what makes his word so personal to me. Personal relationship is what makes Christianity different from any other religion. Religion is all about man’s attempt to find God, and relationship is all about what God has already done to find man. Jesus found me, I didn’t find him. He called my name and I repented and put my trust in him. My life has never been the same.
1 Peter 2:9 tells me who I am: “But you are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, His own special people, that you may proclaim the praises of Him who called you out of darkness into His marvelous light.” My song is a song with the chorus line that says: “He called my name and I ran out of the grave, out of the darkness into His glorious day!”
1 Corinthians 6:19-20 tells me that I belong to God: “Or do you not know that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit who is in you, whom you have from God, and you are not your own? For you were bought at a price; therefore glorify God in your body and in your spirit, which are God’s.”
I am so grateful that Jesus called my name. I will tell you why. Do you know what used to call my name? Alcohol called my name. Fear called my name. Shame called my name. Rejection called my name. Depression called my name. Suicide called my name. Lust called my name. Bitterness called my name. Unforgiveness called my name. They don’t call my name anymore. Do you know what that makes me? Free!
John 8:32: “And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” Who is the truth? Jesus is the truth. John 8:36: “Therefore if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed.”
Jesus knows your name. Have you heard him calling?
Hasselstrom, evangelist, Cross Tied Ministries.