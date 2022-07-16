Voices, voices, voices. It seems like one can’t get away from all of those voices. Voices from the left, voices from the right and voices from everything in between. So many voices from this world, all trying to tell us how to live our lives. Sometimes I feel like singing the old Eddy Arnold song, “Make the world go away, and get it off my shoulders.”
As a Christian, I will tell you what I do instead. I listen to the voice of the “Good Shepherd.”
John 10:3-4 — “To him the doorkeeper opens, and the sheep hear his voice; and he calls his own sheep by name and leads them out. And when he brings out his own sheep, he goes before them; and the sheep follow him, for they know his voice.”
I want to listen to and follow the voice of the one who died for me.
John 10:11 — “I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd gives his life for the sheep.”
I have never heard the audible voice of the Lord, so you may wonder how do I hear his voice? Glad you asked. I hear his voice speaking to me every time I read his word. It is the truth of his word that guides my life. His word brings me life.
John 6:63 — “It is the spirit who gives life; the flesh profits nothing. The words that I speak to you are spirit, and they are life.”
It is the truth of his word that has set me free.
John 8:32 — “And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”
So, when I hear all of these voices from the world speaking to me, I let the Spirit of God, who lives in me, sift, those voices with the truth of his word. As a result of this sifting, I usually end up with a lot of dross. “Dross” is the end result of purging silver in fire. It is the waste, or impure matter that floats to the top. Another term for dross is the scum that forms on the surface of molten metal. Need I say more? The voices I am talking about will come and go, but the word of the Lord will endure forever.
1 Peter 1:24 — “For, all flesh is as grass, and all the glory of man as the flower of the grass. The grass withers, and its flower falls away, But the word of the LORD endures forever.”
Can I get a little personal here? My God is a personal God and when he speaks to me through his word, he gets really personal.
Isaiah 43:1 — “But now, thus says the LORD, who created you, O Jacob (O Nick), And He who formed you, O Israel (O Nick): ‘Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by your name; you are mine.’”
My God knows my name and I know his voice.
He goes on and tells me, in Isaiah 43:2 — “When you (Nick) pass through the waters, I will be with you; And through the rivers, they shall not overflow you. When you walk through the fire, you shall not be burned, nor shall the flame scorch you.”
Please let me continue. My God tells me, “Nick, I have set you free from your alcoholism, your lust, your unforgiveness, your fear. Nick, you were once afar off and I brought you near to me, you walked around in the darkness for years, and I have brought you into my marvelous light. Nick, you were blind, and I gave you back your sight. Nick, you were unclean, so unclean, and now I have washed you in the blood of my son Jesus. You are now the righteousness of God in him. Nick, you are a new creation, all old things have passed away, all things have become new. Nick, you are my child. I loved you so much that I gave my son to die for you.”
John 3:16 — “For God so loved the world (Nick) that he gave his only begotten son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life.
My God tells me, “Oh, Nick, do you realize that I did that while you were still out there in all of your sin?”
Romans 5:8 — “But God demonstrates his own love toward us (Nick), in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”
I could go on and on. I hope you get the drift. I love listening to his voice. It is for that reason that I will always, always, always be a voice for him, lifting him up, every time I get a chance.
John 12:32 — “And I, if I am lifted up from the earth, will draw all peoples to myself.”
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.