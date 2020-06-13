“We may need to challenge more, and comfort less, in our evangelism and discipleship. We need to make it harder for people to retain assurance of salvation when they move into serious sin. ... And we need to tell some persons who think they have gotten saved to get lost. The Puritans were biblically realistic about this; we have become sloppy and sentimental in promoting assurance under any circumstances.”
— Richard Lovelace in his essay, “Evangelicalism: Recovering a Tradition of Spiritual Depth,” The Reformed Journal, September 1990.
————
I agree with the above admonition: Both our evangelism and discipleship have become feckless and outright irresponsible. Why? Because of fear and an unwillingness to risk ourselves in the cause of Christ and truth. It appears many pulpits have forgotten, or purposely laid aside, the biblical axiom that the church is “a pillar and buttress of the truth.” (1 Timothy 3:15)
The progressive, mainline denominational churches have been soaked in anti-supernaturalism for so many decades they have no Scriptural message other than “be good and do good.” But my essay is for those who love the word of God ... but could be doing more in their evangelism and discipleship. You see, God does not need more programs in the church, but he does desire more men and women who thirst for the triune God.
What is the answer, see verse 5 of Ephesians 2: “Remember therefore from where you have fallen; repent, and do the works you did at first.” As Dante (d. 1321) wrote in Paradiso, “Reason, even when supported by the senses, has short wings.”
Dear readers, what does not have short wings? The following lists just a few of them with comments: First, the eternality and unchanging nature of Jesus’ words: “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” (John 14:6) Please observe, “No one,” this is certainly not the postmodern worldview of tolerance. Better go with God’s view because it’s an either-or situation.
Second, salvation is by faith, not the works of sacramentalism. “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast.” (Ephesians 2:8, 9) The postmodernist may object, “But where is the diversity? You seem insensitive to other’s feelings.” It is not about feelings — it is about reality, for the ultimate diversity will be those in heaven saved by grace alone, and those in hell who thought their own good deeds and patronage to ritualism would justify them ... not!
Third, postmodern preaching has all but eliminated the reality of sin and guilt. Today it is not so much an issue of immorality whereby you first present the law, and then the Gospel. Amorality requires an entirely different approach in evangelism. Consider the gracious offer of living water without barriers (sans law) to a despised Samaritan woman whose marital history and present sexual involvement left much to be desired. (John 4)
Did Jesus bring the law in all its force to this woman? No, he did not. In a postmodern society, fewer people will feel guilt over their lifestyle. With the Samaritan woman, Jesus focuses on bondage, emptiness — not guilt as humanity’s basic problem. Her basic need becomes liberation and freedom from the bondage of sin and guilt, and the Gospel is the means we enter the freedom to be what we were created to be — God-centered worshippers. This is also the Apostle Paul’s approach to the Gospel in Galatians. Christ came to set you free.
I believe we need to revise our thinking in these areas and to understand who it is we are trying to reach. Even more than that to consider the words of that Old Testament saint, Daniel, who lived in a far more dangerous time than our own: “The people who know their God shall stand firm and take action.” (Daniel 11:32b)
Christianson serves as pastor at Grace Reformed Church in Clarkston.