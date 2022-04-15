A variety of church services are scheduled throughout the weekend. These are some of the services planned:
———
A Good Friday service presented by evangelist Nick Hasselstrom with Cross Tied Ministries is set for 8 p.m. today at the Walmart parking lot in Clarkston. There will be a lighted cross.
———
A Sunday morning sunrise service is set for 6 a.m. at the outside parking lot of Walmart in Clarkston. Evangelist Nick Hasselstrom with Cross Tied Ministries will tell the story of the resurrection as told by Peter. Coffee and doughnuts will be served.
———
CrossPoint Alliance Church will hold two Good Friday gatherings at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. today. Childcare for newborns through 5-year-olds will be available. The service will be broadcast online at 6 p.m. at crosspointlew.org/live. Easter services at CrossPoint will be at 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. Each service will feature music, an inspirational message and water baptisms. Classes for kids and a youth gathering will be held at each service except the 8 a.m. Sunday gathering. After service, people are invited to stay around for complimentary coffee and snacks. Services will also be streamed at 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. Sunday at crosspointlew.org/live. For more information, call the church at (208) 743-3000 or visit crosspointlew.org/easter.
———
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church will hold a resurrection worship at 9 a.m. Sunday and an Easter egg hunt at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The church is at 3434 Sixth St, Lewiston.
———
An all-community Easter Sunrise Service is set for 6:30 a.m. Sunday at Vineland Cemetery.
———
Orchards Community Church Easter services and weekend events include a 6 p.m. Good Friday service today, an Easter Egg Hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 16, a service at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Easter services 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The church is at 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.
———
The First Church of the Nazarene will offer a Good Friday service at 6 p.m. today. A brunch and a children’s Eggstravaganza will take place at 9 a.m. Easter Sunday and will be followed by an Easter worship service at 10:30 a.m. The church is at 1700 Eighth St., Lewiston.
———
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will have a noon and 7 p.m. worship today for Good Friday as participants walk with Jesus to the Cross and then celebrate his Resurrection on Easter Sunday. The specific schedule includes: Good Friday at noon as a spoken service, and 7 p.m. with hymns; the Great Vigil of Easter for Holy Saturday at 7 p.m. Saturday; and Easter Sunday at 8 a.m. Sunday with Holy Eucharist and hymns, and 10:30 a.m. festive Holy Eucharist and the celebration of the resurrection. The church is located at 721 Eighth St., Lewiston. Office hours at 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday. For more information, call (208) 743-9121.
———
All Saints Catholic Church will hold Holy Week Masses at the church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Stations of the Cross will be held at noon today, with a Good Friday service is set for 7 p.m. An Easter Vigil Mass is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday with Easter Sunday Masses being at 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday.
———
LAPWAI — Sacred Heart Catholic Church here will hold its Holy Week Masses at the church, 305 Birch Ave. E., Lapwai. The Good Friday service is set for 5:45 p.m. today. An Easter Sunday Mass will be celebrated at 11:45 a.m.
———
Holy Family Catholic Church will hold their Holy Week Masses at the church located at 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. A Good Friday service is set for 3 p.m. An Easter Vigil Mass is set for 8 p.m. Saturday with Easter Sunday Mass at 9 a.m.
———
Faith Bible Church will hold an Easter Sunday Service at 10:45 a.m. “He Is Risen” at 514 Warner Ave., Lewiston.