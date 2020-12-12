Christmas, Christ, a cradle, a cup and a cross

We are coming upon what one song says is, “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year”: Christmas. A time to celebrate the birth of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ.
Mathew 1:23 records the prophecy of Isaiah 7:14: “Behold, the virgin shall be with child, and bear a son, and they shall call his name Immanuel,” which is translated, “God with us,” God himself coming down to dwell among us. That is amazing. It truly is a most wonderful time of the year.
The churches will be full, and once again we will hear the story of the birth of Jesus. Many of those who hear the story will go home, back to their lives, and leave Jesus in the manger until next year. As Christians, we can’t do that. As Paul Harvey used to say, “we know the rest of the story.” His birth is the beginning, but as Christians we know that he was destined to die on a cross for the sins of the world. We have all read John 3:16, the most familiar scripture in the Bible; “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
Philippians 2:5 says; “Let this mind be in you which was also in Christ Jesus, who, being in the form of God, did not consider it robbery to be equal with God, but made himself of no reputation, taking the form of a bond servant, and coming in the likeness of men. And being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself and became obedient to the point of death, even the death of the cross.”
As I read that scripture, I beg you not to leave Jesus in the manger. He was destined to die on a cross for the sins of the world. Your sin and my sin.
When we celebrate the birthday of our grown children we don’t focus near as much on their birth, as we do on who they have become, and what they are doing now. I so enjoy celebrating the birth of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ, but my focus always goes to why he was born. When he was born, he was destined to die on a cross for my sin. Matthew 26:39-44 records where Jesus asked three times if the father could remove that “cup” from him. The “cup” he was referring to was his death on the cross. On his way to that cross he healed the sick, opened the eyes of the blind, cast out demons, and even raised the dead.
We know after dying on the cross, he was taken down and put in a tomb sealed with a large stone. Three days later that stone was rolled away and he rose from the dead. That is the heart of the gospel. Jesus would come, he would die for the sins of the world, and three days later rise from the dead. It gets better. Jesus left the disciples a promise that he would send them his holy spirit. Jesus said in John 14:16: “And I will pray the father, and he will give you another helper, that he may abide with you forever — ‘the spirit of truth,’ whom the world cannot receive, because it neither sees him nor knows him; but you know him, for he dwells with you and will be in you.” Can you embrace that with me? As Christians, the Holy Spirit of the baby Jesus, whose birth we celebrate at Christmas, now lives in you and me. As a matter of fact he helped me write every word of this article, including the title, “Christmas, Christ, a cradle, a cup and a cross.” Merry Christmas.
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.