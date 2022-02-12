Charting a course to the Kingdom of Heaven

Back in the day when people wanted to go on a trip, they could go to the Triple A (better known as the American Automobile Association) for advice. The AAA would provide all the maps and they would personally help you plan your journey; this included safe places to eat, sleep and to explore along the way. Provided you acted upon their advice, you could confidently reach your destination.
We can also seek the Kingdom of Heaven, confidently, if we are willing to act upon good advice.
Getting anywhere or doing anything requires belief, commitment and action. If you believe that there’s food in the fridge, you can’t get to it unless you commit yourself to walking across the kitchen floor.
Likewise, the first step on your way to God’s Kingdom is to believe, and there are three things that you need to believe. The first thing that you need to believe is — that God is. The second is — that he has a Kingdom for us to go to. The last important thing to believe is — that God has provided the way for us to get there.
The next step, and the next step, and the next step is to act upon the good advice that has been provided to us by God, which we can find throughout the pages of the Holy Bible. This takes commitment.
“But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you,” declared Jesus Christ.
This is not a passive instruction — it is a call to action that promises support along the way. When you read the Bible, you can feel the necessity to act building with every turn of the page — you can hear it in the warnings of the prophets and in the yearnings of the Psalmist. It rises slowly in intensity until, at last, it is personified in our Lord, who cried out in victory, “It is finished!”
This is the road worth traveling.
When I was young, books filled with unexplored lands and mysterious ruins called out to me. At school, I would look out the windows and yearn to walk upon those distant shores. At home, I would study the paintings in our family Bible and wonder what it must have been like to hear God, like Noah, or approach the burning bush, like Moses. While camping, I would imagine myself sitting around a fire, in the desert, listening to Jesus teach about his Father’s Kingdom. These were my first callings to an adventure that would forever change my life.
The road hasn’t always been easy. There were times when I found the going dry and my soul was parched with thirst. Other times, I struggled through dense jungles of conflicting opinions. Along the way, I have ascended many mountains only to see other mountains yet to climb. There were also valleys where I found myself going in circles; lost, despairing of the future. During these dark days, I had to hold on to God’s word like a sailor clinging desperately to the riggings of his stormed-tossed ship. I’ve lost everything, time and time again, only to find myself happier for the loss. After all these years, you might ask, “Was it all worth it?”
My answer is yes. Yes, it has been more than worth it.
My advice to you is to believe and then commit yourself to seeking the Kingdom of God. I can tell you from seeking it that the road to God’s Kingdom truly is the road worth traveling.
God loves you — you can trust him.
Lamping, who lives in Craigmont, is the leader of Dandelion Ministries and is associated with Craigmont Community Church. His YouTube channel can be found at bit.ly/3r7K7Ky.