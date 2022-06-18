As Father’s Day approaches, can I take a little time to brag about my Father? Not my earthly father — he was very abusive, to put it mildly. I want to brag about my Heavenly Father. The more I get to know him, the more I want to tell people about him. To make a very complicated subject clearer, when I talk about the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, I am talking about one God. I hope these three scriptures will help.
Matthew 1:23 — “Behold, the virgin shall be with child, and bear a Son, and they shall call His name Immanuel, which is translated, ‘God with us.’ ”
John 1:1 — “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.”
John 1:14 — “And the Word became flesh, and dwelt among us…” Jesus Christ is God come down in the flesh, Immanuel, God with us. I will refer to him in the rest of this column as my Father. I will start by telling you my Father is out of this world. As a matter of fact, he created the world. It might appear already that I am exaggerating and not just bragging about my Father. Did you ever hear a little boy brag about his father? Some will go from bragging to exaggerating in no time. I looked up the definition of exaggerate. Here it is: To consider or represent or cause to appear as larger and more important or more extreme than is actually the case; to overstate. I am here to tell you that I could never exaggerate too much about God. I could never overstate how large, important and extreme he is. Now that we have settled that, let’s go on.
My Father parted the water, and was the rock that gave water to the Israelites in the wilderness. My Father walked on water. My Father is the one who gives living water. He opened the ears of the deaf, the eyes of the blind. He healed the lepers, he healed the lame, he cast out demons, he raised the dead! You must believe me, I am not exaggerating.
The Bible verifies every word I am saying. You can read all about my heavenly Father in the book he wrote about himself, the Bible.
Can I do just a little more bragging about my Father? This is the really exciting part! My earthly father died — my heavenly Father died also, but he rose again. My Father sent his only Son to die on a cross for the sins of the world.
John 3:16 — “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” They took him down and put him in a tomb, and three days later, just like he said he would, he rose from the grave.
Matthew 27:63 — “Sir, we remember, while He was still alive, how that deceiver said, ‘After three days I will rise.’ ”
Luke 9:22 — “The Son of Man must suffer many things, and be rejected by the elders and chief priests and scribes, and be killed, and be raised the third day.”
After that, he showed himself to his disciples and many others before ascending to heaven. From there he sent back his spirit, just like he said he would.
John 14:16-17 — “And I will pray the Father, and He will give you another Helper, that He may abide with you forever — the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it neither sees Him nor knows Him; but you know Him, for He dwells with you and will be IN you.”
Are you getting this? My Father sent me his spirit. His spirit lives in me. Once again, I am not exaggerating. Look up 1 Corinthians 6:19. The very spirit who lives in me is the one helping me brag about my Father. The spirit of God will always put the spotlight on Jesus, he will always lift up Jesus. My flesh would never brag about Jesus. I have asked Jesus into my life, and that makes me a supernatural kid of the most high God.
John 1:12 — “But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, to those who believe in His name.”
As long as I have breath in me, I will brag about my Heavenly Father. As Christians, shouldn’t we all be doing a little more bragging about our Father?
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.