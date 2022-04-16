I heard Thee
as you passed by in the street;
In the excited voices of those
who had drawn close to Thee,
I heard Thee ...
I stood in silence and listened to the murmurs,
swirling, like the eddies of a strong current
left by your passing ...
I was there
when you called
Zacchaeus out of the sycamore tree.
I ate of the bread that fed the five thousand.
And I drank from the well where you spoke
to the Samaritan woman.
I watched as the man you healed
walk from the Pool of Bethesda.
I heard the gospel
preached to the poor.
I heard the joyous cries of hallelujah echoing
through the streets of Jerusalem.
I heard the clamor of armor,
the shouts of men, the crowing of a cock,
the crack of a whip ...
I heard the weeping of women
mixed with jeers of men ...
I heard the grinding roll of a large stone
as night fell over Jerusalem.
I have seen thee from afar,
I have heard Thee in the distance,
I have watched
for thee in the night.
Selah
Oh’ that I might partake
of that which is common
to all in heaven.
To see thee ...
even as the light of a single star
in the night’s sky.
To hear thy voice ...
even as a distant clap of thunder
as it rolls over the hills.
What a joy!
Till then, I will praise thee
O’ my God.
— By Michael Lamping. Lamping, who lives in Craigmont, is the leader of Dandelion Ministries and is associated with Craigmont Community Church. His YouTube channel can be found at bit.ly/3r7K7Ky.