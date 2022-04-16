I heard Thee

as you passed by in the street;

In the excited voices of those

who had drawn close to Thee,

I heard Thee ...

I stood in silence and listened to the murmurs,

swirling, like the eddies of a strong current

left by your passing ...

I was there

when you called

Zacchaeus out of the sycamore tree.

I ate of the bread that fed the five thousand.

And I drank from the well where you spoke

to the Samaritan woman.

I watched as the man you healed

walk from the Pool of Bethesda.

I heard the gospel

preached to the poor.

I heard the joyous cries of hallelujah echoing

through the streets of Jerusalem.

I heard the clamor of armor,

the shouts of men, the crowing of a cock,

the crack of a whip ...

I heard the weeping of women

mixed with jeers of men ...

I heard the grinding roll of a large stone

as night fell over Jerusalem.

I have seen thee from afar,

I have heard Thee in the distance,

I have watched

for thee in the night.

Selah

Oh’ that I might partake

of that which is common

to all in heaven.

To see thee ...

even as the light of a single star

in the night’s sky.

To hear thy voice ...

even as a distant clap of thunder

as it rolls over the hills.

What a joy!

Till then, I will praise thee

O’ my God.

— By Michael Lamping. Lamping, who lives in Craigmont, is the leader of Dandelion Ministries and is associated with Craigmont Community Church. His YouTube channel can be found at bit.ly/3r7K7Ky.

