Burrup picked as president of LDS young adult program

Scot R. Burrup, of Lewiston, has been named branch president of the Young Single Adult Branch for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The branch is a congregation of single young adults. The president of the branch is similar to a bishop or pastor of a congregation. The term “branch” is used because there aren’t enough members to be big enough for a ward. Wards refer to congregations divided based on where people live.
Burrup is married to Kaeleen Burrup, and they have four children and eight grandchildren.
He attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, and obtained a bachelor’s degree in wildlife and range resource. He served a two-year mission in the Fresno, Calif., Spanish-speaking mission and is now employed as a planner for Clearwater Paper.
Burrup’s counselors for the branch presidency are Brad Martin and Russell Sly.