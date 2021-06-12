Brume named bishop of the Riverview Ward

David Murray Brume Jr. was named bishop of the Riverview Ward of the Church of The Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Riverview Ward has members from Lewiston and Clarkston.
David grew up in Auburn, Wash. After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School he went into the family business in the heating and air conditioning business. After marrying his wife, Jennifer, they relocated to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in 1996. They have five children, one grandchild and another grandchild on the way.
Brume’s first counselor is Nathan Whittleand and second counselor is Zachary Heideman.