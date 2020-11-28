Six called to serve missions for Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Six locals will serve missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Lot and Helen Smith, of the Grangeville Ward, have been called to serve in the Germany Frankfurt – German Speaking Mission.
Jaden Tilley, of the Orofino Ward, has been called to serve for 24 months in the Cape Verde Praia – Portuguese Speaking Mission. He is the son of Joshua and Aleesha Tilley, of Orofino.
Jarom Scott, of the Orofino Ward, has been called to serve for 24 months in the Michigan Detroit mission. He is the son of Andrew and Sarah Scott, of Orofino.
Ashley Didier, of the Grangeville Ward, has been called to serve for 18 months in the Nauvoo Historic Sites Mission. She is the daughter of Michael and Kimberly Didier, of Cottonwood.
Callin Perrin, of the Grangeville Ward, has been called to serve for 18 months in the Adriatic North – Croatian Speaking Mission. She is the daughter of Scott and Kristina Perrin of Cottonwood.