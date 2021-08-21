Anyone who has read my articles will know that I write about things that are relevant to what is happening in my life. This is probably the most heartfelt article I have ever written.
Recently I have been instructed by the Lord to “go out” and minister to the lost. I have been setting up at the Walmart parking lot for three hours a day. It has been such an eye-opener for me. I have been blessed beyond measure. After two weeks, I realized that everyone has a name, everyone has a story, and everyone is loved the same by God.
Listen to what Jesus said in Luke 5:31: “Jesus answered and said to them, ‘Those who are well have no need of a physician, but those who are sick.’ ” Jesus had great compassion on everyone; see Matthew 9:36: “But when He saw the multitudes, He was moved with compassion for them, because they were weary and scattered, like sheep having no shepherd.” He shared his mission statement in Luke 4:18: “The Spirit of the LORD is upon Me, because He has anointed Me to preach the gospel to the poor; He has sent Me to heal the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed.”
There was a time when this writer fell into every one of those categories. Let me share with you the blessings I have encountered in my first two weeks at the Walmart parking lot. I have prayed for two drug addicts. I have led four lost people to the Lord. I have prayed for a young woman feeling suicidal. I have prayed for a lady with three cancers in her body. I have prayed for a lady with a brain tumor, a lady who was molested by her father when she was a child. I could give you their names ... you see, they ALL have a name, and they have some pretty hopeless stories.
I am not bragging on those two weeks; I am giving the Lord ALL the glory and I am telling you I would have NEVER talked to any of these people from my pew in church. Yes, I go to church and I believe in the assembling together of the believers, but if we don’t get it outside the walls of the church, how effective are we really? The stories I have just shared are just a fraction of the hopelessness and despair that is going on in this valley.
God has sent me out as a M.A.S.H. unit and I hope it will catch on with more believers. When I say believers, I mean the church, for WE are the church. Remember the program “M.A.S.H.” that aired years ago? That stands for Mobile Army Surgical Hospital. They were mobile. They didn’t sit in the cozy conditions of a big hospital. They were sent out to where the battle was, where the wounded were. Can you see that image? I have entitled God’s M.A.S.H. unit as, Mobile Abba Savior Hospital. I am mobile and I am out where the wounded, the hopeless and the lost are. It is absolutely changing my life. I have never felt closer to the Lord and I have never felt more blessed. I want to leave you with one of my favorite scriptures from Isaiah.
Isaiah 43:1: “But now, thus says the LORD, who created you, O Jacob, And He who formed you, O Israel: ‘Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by your name; you are Mine.’ ”
You see, everyone has a name and God knows them. Try going out and collecting a few names for yourself. They are out there and they all have a story ... maybe, in some ways, not much different than your own.
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.