Cory Smith has been called as the Bishop of the Grangeville Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Smith grew up in Idaho County, graduating from Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia. Later he served a Spanish-language mission in Oklahoma and Texas for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He then graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho with a degree in agronomy and political science. Returning to Idaho County to help with his family business, Cory and his wife, Susan, currently live in Grangeville with their two children.
His counselors are Chip Kohrman and Levi Stone.