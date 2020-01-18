VATICAN CITY — Retired pope Benedict XVI never agreed to appear as the co-author of a controversial book on priestly celibacy, his personal secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, said Tuesday.
It was a remarkable disavowal of a work seen by many as both an attack on Pope Francis’ authority and a serious breach of Benedict’s promise to remain “hidden to the world” following his retirement in 2013.
In the book, Benedict is presented as arguing against a relaxation of the celibacy rule for priests, wading into a topic on which Francis is due to make a decision within a few weeks.
Gaenswein told the ANSA news agency that Benedict knew that Cardinal Robert Sarah was writing a book on the subject and sent him an essay on priesthood “authorizing him to do what he wanted with it.”
“But he never authorized any project for a co-authored book nor had he seen or authorized the cover,” Gaenswein added, calling the incident a “misunderstanding” in which Sarah acted “in good faith.”
Benedict has asked to have his name removed as co-author, Gaenswein said. Sarah tweeted separately that the work would now be presented as written by him “with the contribution of Benedict XVI.”