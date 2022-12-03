The Gospel Glossary consists of technical terms like "propitiation" (1 John 4:10) or "justification" (Romans 4:25), and many others. We may give these terms careful and thoughtful attention, and they deserve the same. But some terms we just pass over, take for granted and do not give them much thought since they are so familiar. One such Gospel word is "fellowship" (Acts 2:42-47).
Here in the context of Acts chapter two, "fellowship" (Koinonia) does not describe some kind of nebulous Christianized society, but rather a covenantal life in the church; a family with Jesus Christ as the head of the family and expressed or communicated one to another in loving relationship with the savior. As you can discern, therefore, "fellowship" is a most remarkable and precious gift of God. And this blessing is even more priceless in a profane and treacherous society.
We often hear of disgruntlements and complaints about the low state of religion in our country. However, God's people will communicate not only in the best of times but also when the times are difficult and afflictive. One of my favorite passages affirming the above is nearly hidden in the Old Testament book of the prophet Malachi: "Then, those who feared the Lord spoke with one another. The Lord paid attention and heard them, and a book of remembrance was written before Him and those who feared the Lord and esteemed His name." (Malachi 3:16).
Fellowship and communication with one another is one of the best antidotes to discontent over the present malaise. Be joyful, as well as thankful that your name may be written in "a book of remembrance" as part of his "treasured possession." (Malachi 3:17).