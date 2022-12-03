Repentance and faith go hand in hand

Paul K. Christianson

The Gospel Glossary consists of technical terms like "propitiation" (1 John 4:10) or "justification" (Romans 4:25), and many others. We may give these terms careful and thoughtful attention, and they deserve the same. But some terms we just pass over, take for granted and do not give them much thought since they are so familiar. One such Gospel word is "fellowship" (Acts 2:42-47).

Here in the context of Acts chapter two, "fellowship" (Koinonia) does not describe some kind of nebulous Christianized society, but rather a covenantal life in the church; a family with Jesus Christ as the head of the family and expressed or communicated one to another in loving relationship with the savior. As you can discern, therefore, "fellowship" is a most remarkable and precious gift of God. And this blessing is even more priceless in a profane and treacherous society.

Tags

Recommended for you