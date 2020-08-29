Be confident, patient when waiting for God

John Calvin, in his prologue for Psalm 27, writes, “Hence it is to be seen here with what invincible fortitude of soul the holy man was endued, that he might overcome the most grievous assaults of his enemies. His wonderful piety shines forth in this, that he wished to live for no other purpose than to serve God: nor could he be turned aside from this purpose by anxiety or trouble.”
The declarations and prayers of Psalm 27 are made against the dark frame of a host of enemies: Evildoers who slander and do violence, and who seek the destruction of the Psalm’s author.
King David likens them to “wild beasts,” verse 2, and like an “army encamped” around him, verse 3.
How might you, dear reader, be confident like David when encircled by your own spiritual or physical enemies? How might you experience God’s protection in “the day of trouble,” verse 5?
Observe in the first place David’s single-mindedness of purpose. Do you see it in verse 4? “One thing have I asked of the Lord, that will I seek after ...” The “one thing” includes the godly priorities “to dwell,” “to gaze,” and “to inquire.”
Observe in the second place, David was confident in God because of what God had done for him in the past, verse 9b: “Turn not your servant away in anger, O you who have been my help.” David remembered God had never abandoned him and had such faith that he could even say in verse 10: “For my father and mother have forsaken me, but the Lord will take me in.” Do you exhibit the same kind of trust in God; a trust that even transcends the closest of earthly relationships?
Observe finally, one more thing: We must be patient, verse 14. “Wait for the Lord; be strong, and let your heart take courage; wait for the Lord!”
If we value who it is we are waiting on, the Sovereign Lord, then we will be more than conquerors in the difficulties of this present world. See the confidence of David, verse 5: “For he will hide me in his shelter in the day of trouble; he will conceal me under the cover of his tent; he will lift me high upon a rock.”
Christianson serves as pastor at Grace Reformed Church in Clarkston.