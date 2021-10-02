Bartschi to serve mission in Las Vegas

Mallory Bartschi of the Lewiston 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been called to serve an 18-month mission in the Las Vegas Mission. She is the daughter of Travis and Brie Bartschi of Lewiston.
