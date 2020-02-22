As Christians, our fight is to keep our faith with God

The last time I was riding up Cloverland Grade on my bike, I was telling the Lord how much I loved him and how hard I would always fight for him.
Very lovingly, and I believe with a slight grin, he spoke to me and said, “Remember that you only love Me because I first loved you.”
Ephesians 2:4: “But God, who is rich in mercy, because of His great love with which He loved us, even when we were dead in trespasses, made us alive together with Christ (by grace you have been saved).”
1 John 4:10: “In this is love, not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son to be the propitiation for our sins.”
I realized that I couldn’t even take credit for loving the Lord. It’s all because of his grace and his love for me. I have also realized that his love for me is not contingent on my love for him. You see love is the main attribute of his character.
1 John 4:16: “And we have known and believed the love that God has for us. God is love, and he who abides in love abides in God, and God in him.”
To my statement that I would always fight for him, he said, “I don’t need you to fight for me, I won the battle, I secured the victory, I defeated the enemy, it is finished.”
John 19:30: “So when Jesus had received the sour wine, He said, ‘It is finished!’ ”
And bowing his head, he gave up his spirit. As I thought about that, I knew he was right. Nowhere in scripture does it tell us to fight for Jesus. Paul tells us, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” (2 Timothy 4:7)
He told Timothy in 1 Timothy 6:12: “Fight the good fight of faith.”
I now realize the fight we are in is to keep the faith. That is what Paul was saying in 2 Timothy 4:7: He fought the good fight to keep the faith.
What is faith? Hebrews 11:1 tells us that “faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”
God has given us five senses: touch, sight, hearing, smell and taste. As great as they all are, they can work against our faith. We want to see, hear, touch something to believe it.
I heard it said years ago, “When I see it I will believe it.” Faith doesn’t work that way; we need to believe it, then we will see it. Faith IS the substance and evidence of things not seen.
God has even supplied us with faith. Romans 12:3: “For I say, through the grace given to me, to everyone who is among you, not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think, but to think soberly, as God has dealt to each one a measure of faith.”
Though God has given us a measure of faith, it is up to us to feed and nourish our faith. We do that through reading his word. Romans 10:17: “So then faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.”
Therein lies the big fight for some. Turn off the TV for a while, put down the iPhone, turn off the computer and surf the Bible and touch base with the Lord. Hit the like button for him, comment to him through prayer, and be sure to share him with as many people as you can.
Matt 28:19: “Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.”
Evangelist Hasselstrom is pastor at ROXY 714 on Main Street in Lewiston, a partner of Cross Tied Ministries.