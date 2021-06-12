Are you sitting in the bleachers or on the field?

I just spent the last week attending the NAIA World Series here in town. Despite the Warriors losing, it was a very good Series.
This morning, I spent some time in the word of God. I read Isaiah 6:8: “Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying: ‘Whom shall I send, And who will go for Us?’ Then I said, ‘Here am I! Send me.’ ”
As I read this, I thought of lyrics from a song that is frequently played at baseball games: “Put me in coach, I’m ready to play.” That is all it took to spark this writer’s imagination. What a great baseball translation for Isaiah 6:8. As Christians, that ought to be our heart’s cry. “Put me in coach, I’m ready to play.”
You see, as Christians, God is not only our coach, he is our owner. He owns us. 1 Corinthians 6:19: “Or do you not know that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit who is in you, whom you have from God, and you are not your own? For you were bought at a price.”
That price, my friends, is the precious blood of Jesus Christ. We are now ambassadors for Christ (Ephesians 6:20); we are ministers of reconciliation, (2 Corinthians 5:18); we are soldiers for Christ (2 Timothy 2:3).
We are called to be a light in this dark world. Matthew 5:14-16: “You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do they light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a lampstand, and it gives light to all who are in the house. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.” We have been called to go out and make disciples. Matthew 28:19: “Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.”
As I look at all of this, I must ask, can we be and do all of that from the bleachers? Can we reach a lost and dying world from the pews of our church? Can we bring hope to the hopeless from our recliners? Listen, we serve an owner who gave up his life to deliver us from the wages of our sin, which is death. Romans 6:23: “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
Please reread the last part of that scripture, “but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus.” Those words right there ought to have everyone of us exiting the bleachers, and shouting out, “put me in coach, I’m ready to play!” Jesus did just that when he said in the garden, “Father could you remove this cup from me, nevertheless, not my will be done, but Your will be done.”
Let me give you a physical picture of a spiritual victory. Toward the end of a baseball game, the leading coach will usually put in what we call the closer. Well, in this case, the Father is sending in the Son as the designated hitter. It’s the bottom of the ninth. There are two outs, the score is tied, and Jesus is up to bat on the cross, getting ready to die for the sin of the world. The count is 3 and 2. The enemy thinks he has the right pitch and he lets loose. Whack! As Jesus makes contact, I can hear him saying so clearly, “It is finished!” It’s going, it’s going, it’s over the wall! Home run! Victory secured, Jesus has defeated the works of the enemy.
John 3:8: “For this purpose the Son of God was manifested, that He might destroy the works of the devil.” That my friends was a BIG inning. I just can’t help myself, I would like to suggest that God was referring to that inning in Genesis 1:1 when he said: “In the big inning ...”
He already knew the outcome. That means when you and I take the field, we are playing on the winning team from the beginning. Let’s play ball.
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.