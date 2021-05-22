Are you feeding your spirit the word or the world?

The Bible is so clear about the importance of the Holy Spirit. Just how do you live the Christian life without the Holy Spirit? The answer is, you can’t.
In Chapter 3 of the book of John, Jesus tells Nicodemus: “You need to be born again.”
“That which is born of the flesh is flesh, and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit. Do not marvel that I said to you, ‘You must be born again.’ ” (Romans 8:11)
The moment we put our faith in Jesus Christ, we are born again. We are born again supernaturally. The same spirit who raised Jesus from the dead now lives IN us.
John 14:16-17: “And I will pray the Father, and He will give you another Helper, that He may abide with you forever — the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it neither sees Him nor knows Him; but you know Him, for He dwells with you and will be IN you.”
John 16:7: “Nevertheless I tell you the truth. It is to your advantage that I go away; for if I do not go away, the Helper will not come to you; but if I depart, I will send Him to you.”
Listen, the whole Bible was written by the Holy Spirit, as he came over the 40 authors who wrote the 66 books. Second Timothy 3:16 says all scripture is God-breathed.
Jesus told his disciples in John 6:63: “It is the Spirit who gives life; the flesh profits nothing. The words that I speak to you are spirit, and they are life.”
That tells me if I want the life and the life more abundantly that Jesus talks about in John 10:10, I need to feed on his word. Jesus himself said, “They are spirit and they are life.” I have a supernatural power living IN me, the Holy Spirit. What am I feeding him, what are you feeding him? Many who call themselves Christians are still trying to live their lives out in the natural. Paul referred to them as carnal Christians.
Paul tells us in 1 Corinthians 2:14: “But the natural man does not receive the things of the Spirit of God, for they are foolishness to him; nor can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned.”
Paul tells us in Galatians 5:17: “For the flesh lusts against the Spirit, and the Spirit against the flesh; and these are contrary to one another.”
That simply tells me we all have a choice. Are we going to feed the flesh with the things of the world or are we going to feed the Spirit with the word of God?
There is a story of a man who went from town to town and fought his two dogs. One was black, the other white. He made bets with the townspeople on which one would win. He bet on the winning dog every time. Finally, a man who followed him around asked him how he knew which dog was going to win. He answered, “That’s easy, it’s the one I feed that day.” That, my friends, is not rocket science.
Jesus told his disciples to wait in Jerusalem until they received power from on high to be witnesses for him. You and I have that same power, the power of the Holy Spirit living IN us.
Let me close this with a great physical picture of a spiritual malady many Christians have. I had a massive heart attack going up a grade a year and a half ago. There was nothing wrong with my heart; I had a very strong heart and still do. But I had a 100 percent blockage in my right artery, so I got no blood to my heart. I had plaque built up from high cholesterol, stress and heredity. It stopped me in my tracks. After a stent and triple bypass surgery, I am riding as strong as ever.
The heart was never the problem; it was a plumbing problem. And many Christians have the same problem. They have the power of the Holy Spirit IN them, but they aren’t walking in that power because they have a plumbing problem. Their spiritual arteries are plugged up with the things of the world. What they need to do is pick up God’s Roto-Rooter (his word) and clean those arteries out. “His word is living and powerful and sharper than any two edged sword.” (Hebrews 4:12)
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.