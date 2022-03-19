The work of Christ and his church is to bring people to faith in God’s promises, found in the scriptures. This is distinguished from the false promises offered by human religion.
Every human religion offers certain rules, observances, rituals or commands that promise that, when such demands are observed, than the pious or observant will be rewarded with enlightenment, material wealth or power, spiritual contentment, eternal life in some higher plane of existence, or some combination of these things.
But the true God asks only that we trust in his love for us and rely on him to protect us. This is what Martin Luther means when he wrote his explanation of the First Commandment in the Small Catechism.
We ought to fear, love and trust God above all things.
The good Lord does not wait for us to reach him through some spiritual awakening, or great insight or epiphany. Rather God comes to us, regardless of our social status or spiritual awareness through his gracious word, joined with everyday simple things like water, bread and wine, to give us absolution, the forgiveness of sins and bring us closer to his kingdom.
Why would God do all this? So that we may drop all our pretense of righteousness, and set aside the weary labors of earning our own salvation. Instead, by the work of Christ, we may rest from fruitless striving and be free to do what God created us to do, to serve our neighbor, to tend to God’s good creation, and to be peacemakers.
There is another distinction between the faith of God’s people, and every human religion. Every human religious institution divides people between its adherents and those who are nonbelievers. This is the distinction between insiders and outsiders. It is the distinction between the believer and the infidel, the pious and the heathen. Insiders are always uncritically accepted, while outsiders are never welcomed.
But God is always welcoming of outsiders. Jesus did not come to save the righteous, but sinners, those who are sojourners, the least, the last and the lost.
In the familiar parable of the prodigal son, we often forget the third character Jesus introduces us to. He is the elder son, brother of the prodigal or wayward son. While a loud and boisterous party celebrating his lost brothers return can be heard far off, this elder son who tends to his father’s crops and animals stands outside. He is jealous of his brothers welcome and resentful of his father’s gracious hospitality. This elder son is the religious leaders of Jerusalem, and all of those who try to impose man-made conditions and laws that limit and obstruct the grace of God.
And so when the Jewish authorities hear Jeremiah’s criticism, they want nothing less than to have him killed. This reaction to those who carried God’s message demanding repentance and renewal became common in Jerusalem. Time and again the streets of Jerusalem flowed with the blood of prophets. Those in charge had too much at risk to ever want to reform a system that worked for them.
Thank goodness that we live in more civilized times, right?! Pastors and preachers can confidently speak God’s Word to their congregation without fear that they will drag him out of the pulpit and string him up? Still, I will tell you that there is not a single pastor that does not go into an annual congregational meeting without a little trepidation that someone has set a trap in which he might be ensnared.
Jesus knew what awaited him in Jerusalem, he was to experience all the prophets before him had received, and more. He was to bear the weight of the sins of the whole world. No pastor worth his salt should believe that he would be doing his job properly and still avoid criticism. The disciples should not fare better than their master.
And yet, Jesus bore his cross gladly. He knew what the people, especially the authorities, would do to him. Jesus did this for the sake of the lost and prodigal son, but also for the elder son, whose sin aggrieved his Father’s heart more than the actions of the younger brother. So Jesus said to those who would kill him, “here I am.”
What they intend for evil, God will use for good. It’s something completely new and different.
Daugherty is the pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewiston.