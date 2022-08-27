Deuteronomy 6:4-9 — “Hear, O Israel: The LORD our God, the LORD is one! You shall love the LORD your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your strength. And these words which I command you today shall be in your heart. You shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, when you walk by the way, when you lie down, and when you rise up. You shall bind them as a sign on your hand, and they shall be as frontlets between your eyes. You shall write them on the doorposts of your house and on your gates.”(NKJV)
Once, I asked a friend of mine why he became teacher. He responded, “Three reasons … June, July, and August.” I can understand his response. It would be nice to visit my children and grandchildren for those three months of summer.
During summer, education from school may be on pause, but a child’s learning never stops. Kids at home are always picking up on what their parents are talking about and doing in their everyday lives.
And so the Lord schools us in his word through the prophet Moses. In love, he commands us to make his word the priority in our homes. Love doesn’t come from the commands of God, love comes from the fulfillment of those commands on our behalf by Jesus Christ. With his perfect sacrifice on the cross, he paid for our sins against the law of God. Now in God’s sight, it is just as if we ourselves have kept all his law perfectly. By faith, heaven’s doors are wide open to us and our children.
This Gospel message is the perfect reason to make the Bible the centerpiece of our homes. Let us speak of God’s steadfast love and kindness, not only at meals and nighttime prayers, but let our entire daily lives declare His mercies. Our children and grandchildren see that and are blessed.
Among us believers, school is never out. By faith, we’re always looking for ways to bring the word of our loving God to our children. Taking advantage of Christian education is a great way to do it!
“Oh LORD, teach us to teach our children Your saving Word. Amen.”
Naumann serves St. John’s Lutheran Church and Valley Bible Academy in Clarkston.