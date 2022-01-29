Ever wonder why Jesus of Nazareth used so many parables to teach people about the Kingdom of God?
Recently, my wife and I watched an old movie, “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” and noticed something new about it which spoke to me about our Christian faith. I know, I know, it seems like an unusual place to find a hidden gem, but bear with me.
The story involved a character named “Dobby,” who said he came to help Harry Potter. I have to admit at first glance I wasn’t too drawn to Dobby. He appeared to be poor, and dirty, and troubled, revealing a lot of strange and self-harming behavior. We learn the reason for this was because he had been a slave to a cruel master his entire life, with little hope of change. The only way Dobby might ever be free was if his master gave him a piece of clothing to wear, which seemed unthinkable to this little guy, knowing his master so well.
Near the end of the movie, Lucius, who is Dobby’s master, appears with Dobby to raise complaints against Harry Potter. When thwarted by Harry’s schoolmaster, Lucius takes his anger out on Dobby in a shocking, cruel manner, then storms out of the room (with Dobby in tow). Before they leave the halls of Hogwarts, however, Harry catches up to the two, to return something the wizard owned, a certain magical book. Knowing that the book was useless to him, the wizard angrily passes it over to Dobby to carry and is about to leave ... until Dobby interrupts and thanks his master for giving him the gift he had dreamed of for so long (the most precious gift of all to him) — freedom.
Angrily, Lucius blusters until Dobby opens the book to reveal a single sock folded inside the pages. His master had accidentally given Dobby a piece of clothing, and thus set him free. With a smile, Harry pulls up his pant leg to reveal a bare ankle where the sock came from, before being secretly placed into the book and handed to Lucius. Of course, the senior wizard was shocked and furious to see he’d been tricked.
The fact that young Harry was willing to face the wrath of someone much more powerful than he for the sake of another revealed something that followers of Christ are called to do: act on behalf of justice and truth — even if we are endangered in the process.
Often that’s hard to do for followers of Christ today, because of hostile environments which breed fear of reprisal, or unawareness of injustice, or acceptance of “the way things are,” which is another way to say spiritual blindness. In Matthew 10:16, Jesus said to his disciples: “Look, I’m sending you as sheep among wolves. Therefore, be wise as snakes and innocent as doves.”
In Luke’s gospel, Chapter 4, Jesus had recently begun his ministry and returned to Nazareth, where he’d lived most of his life. The townsfolk had heard of all the good he’d accomplished and welcomed him with open arms, even asking him to speak in the synagogue on the Sabbath. In that encounter, Jesus revealed the truth that he was the long-awaited messiah to the people who knew his character the best, who should have been able to see the truth right before their eyes, yet they became very angry, and finally ran him out of town.
Was it because they had always viewed Jesus as ordinary? Was it because he didn’t fit their notions of the coming Messiah? Or was it because Jesus seemed to be taking the side of “those people” everyone looked down upon: the poor people, the enslaved, the disabled, or the oppressed (gentiles)? All of “those people” had long been categorized as “sinners” who deserved their lot in life, so how dare Jesus stand up against the power of popular religious or political opinion? Who did Jesus think he was to claim this?
Today, we may wonder how they could have missed this revelation. I wonder how much differently it would play out if it happened in a church today. Would “The Truth, The Way, and The Light” be recognized when standing right in front of you and me now?
If you haven’t recognized the comparison I’m making between Harry Potter and a follower of Jesus today, who should act unselfishly, even courageously, on behalf of someone else, then take a second look at this old movie, and consider Dobby’s amazing response to his former master after Harry helps free him. Dobby himself becomes someone new, so fundamentally, inwardly changed that he is empowered to stand up for someone else in danger (Harry) and experience victory, too.
Isn’t it amazing, how God can change real lives and speak truth to the world in ways we may never imagine or ever see coming? Isn’t it good, that we can find new parables, even today, in the most unlikely places?
Lawson is pastor at Orchards United Methodist Church in Lewiston.