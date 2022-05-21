There used to be a television series, that ran from 1966 to 1973, entitled “Mission: Impossible.” In this series, an agent named Jim would listen to a small reel to reel recording, giving him instruction for his next assignment. It always started out with, “Your mission, if you choose to accept it,” and ended with, “this tape will self-destruct in 5 seconds.”
Of course he always accepted the mission and successfully carried it out.
As I pondered on this series, I thought of my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He, too, was given a “Mission: Impossible” before the foundation of the world. 1 Peter 1:20: “He indeed was foreordained before the foundation of the world, but was manifest in these last times for you.” This mission was not forced on him; he willingly chose to accept it.
Hebrews 12:2: “looking unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith, who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross ...” In Luke 4:18, Jesus stood up in the Temple and read the instructions out of Isaiah 61, given to him for his “Mission: Impossible.” “The Spirit of the LORD is upon Me, because He has anointed Me to preach the gospel to the poor; He has sent Me to heal the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed.”
Jesus set out on this “Mission: Impossible” for 3½ years before he ever went to the cross. He opened the eyes of the blind, healed the lepers, opened deaf ears, cast out demons and even raised the dead. All of these were impossible situations, but we know, with God, nothing is impossible. Mark 10:27: “But Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With men it is impossible, but not with God; for with God all things are possible.’ ”
Then Jesus would go to the cross and redeem mankind. 1 Peter 1:18: “knowing that you were not redeemed with corruptible things, like silver or gold, from your aimless conduct received by tradition from your fathers, but with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot.”
To redeem means to free from the consequences of sin. The word of God tells us that we have all sinned. Romans 3:23: “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” In Romans 6:23a, it tells us what the penalty is for that sin: “For the wages of sin is death.” Praise be to God that it goes on to say in 6:23b, “but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
It was Jesus’ death on a cross that paid the penalty for your sin and my sin. Jesus himself said, “It is finished!” I have heard it said that any lunatic could have claimed to die for the sin of the world. Here is the very good news of the gospel, Jesus rose from the dead! John 11:25: “Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live.’ ”
Without his resurrection, the Apostle Paul tells us that we are still in our sins and without hope. 1 Corinthians 15:16: “For if the dead do not rise, then Christ is not risen. And if Christ is not risen, your faith is futile; you are still in your sins!”
Praise be to God, for his son, Jesus Christ, who willingly chose to accept his “Mission: Impossible” — to die on an old rugged cross, for the sin of the world, and on the third day, rise from the dead. John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
As Christians, you and I need to be on a mission to proclaim that very good news!
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.