Regence Blue Shield of Idaho and St. Joseph Regional Medical Center have reached an accord that allows the hospital to continue to be an in-network provider for the insurance provider.
A previous agreement between Regence and St. Joe's expired Jan. 15. The new contract has a retroactive start date of Jan. 15 that permits Regence members to have their claims between that date and now be processed with in-network benefits, according to a Regence blog post released today.
See Thursday's Lewiston Tribune for more on this story.