BOISE – Former Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador announced today that he's running for the office of state attorney general next year.
Labrador, who served four terms in Congress representing the 1st Congressional District, said his focus as attorney general would be to protect the rights of Idaho citizens.
“In the United States right now, the biggest fights are Republican attorneys general taking on the Biden administration,” he said. “It's a shame that, in one of the most conservative states in the nation, we don't have an attorney general who is active in that fight.”
Idaho's current attorney general, Lawrence Wasden, is the longest-serving attorney general in state history. He was first elected in 2002.
