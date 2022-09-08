Britain Queen

FILE - Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at the Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are "concerned for Her Majesty's health." The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.

 Frank Augstein - pool, Pool AP

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.

