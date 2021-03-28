PULLMAN — A rally and march to support Asians and Pacific Islanders scheduled for today in Pullman’s Reaney Park has been postponed because of concerns about severe weather.
The Stop AAPI Hate rally and march is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. Saturday in Reaney Park.
Strong winds are forecast for this afternoon and could lead to downed power lines and trees.
Yong Chae Rhee, one of the rally’s organizers, said organizers share the Pullman Police Department’s concerns about the weather.
“We cannot put the supporters' and participants' safety at risk,” Rhee said.