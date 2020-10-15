Pullman Regional Hospital announced today it is experiencing a localized outbreak of COVID-19 with two employees in the same department testing positive for the virus.
Both employees are now quarantining. Contact tracing is taking place and all staff in close contact with the two employees have been tested, according to a news release issued by the hospital.
As part of the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, these same employees will be tested again in three days, according to the release.
For more on this story, read Friday's Lewiston Tribune.