PULLMAN — The city of Pullman announced today that face masks will be required in all indoor public spaces at municipal facilities, because of the recent increase in COVID-19 infections.
The policy takes effect immediately. It applies to all employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, according to a city news release.
Facilities affected by the new order include the City Hall lobby and council chambers, Neill Public Library, the Pullman Aquatic and Fitness Center, the Police Department lobby and the Pullman Senior Center.