BOISE - A constitutional amendment intended to prohibit the legalization of marijuana and other recreational drugs was introduced in the Senate State Affairs Committee Monday morning.
Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, said the amendment would “continue to keep illegal drugs out of our state.”
“It will help (protect) the safety of our children, families and communities,” he said. “This bill is designed to preserve health and safety, preserve the integrity of our medical system, protect Idahoans from big government and protect the Idaho way of life.”
A constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds vote in the House and Senate. If approved by the Legislature, this proposal would go to voters in the 2022 general election; a simple majority vote would be required to pass.
Grow noted that the Article III, Section 24, of the Idaho Constitution affirms that “the first concern of all good government is the virtue and sobriety of the people.”
He also noted that neighboring states, including Washington and Oregon, have previously legalized marijuana and other controlled substances “to the detriment of their children, families and communities.”
This proposal would “prevent the erosion of Idaho statutes” that govern the use of controlled substances, Grow said. “It protects and preserves Idaho values and quality of life.”