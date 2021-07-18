Members and supporters of Lewiston's LGBTQ community shared a “Mr. Rogers” moment Sunday, coming together to wave Pride flags and offer words of love and acceptance.
About 25 people took part in the event. After meeting at Trevitt Park behind the former Lewiston Civic Theatre building, they walked a few blocks to the Episcopal Church on Eighth Street, waved at passing cars for an hour or so, and then walked back.
Former Lewiston Tribune news clerk Nathanael Tucker helped organize the walk. Tucker said the intent was to let people know that, whatever their sexual orientation, there are those in Lewiston who accept them as they are.
“This is our Mr. Rogers moment,” he said. “We want people to know there are others in the neighborhood who might be a little different, but who aren't threatening.”
The Sunday walk was prompted by a recent video posted by Truth Baptist Church, which is located across the street from the Episcopal Church.
In the video, Truth Baptist Church Pastor Logan Fowler talks about Emperor Nero's sexual orientation and his persecution of the Apostle Paul.
“I'm saying this because — ding, ding, ding — we're seeing a lot of this crazy stuff today,” Fowler said. “It's absolutely going to go from Pride parades and transgenders to saying pedophilia … is actually just another form of love.”
Tucker, who is straight, said the suggestion that people who take part in Pride parades are one step removed from being child molesters certainly caught his eye.
“There was also a lot of misinformation about what he'd call the 'gay agenda,' ” Tucker said. “Saying these things is harmful.”
Fowler could not immediately be reached for comment.
Members of his congregation took to Facebook last week to express support for Fowler, saying he is “an honorable husband, and honorable father, and honorable member of the community and an honorable employee,” as well as being a wonderful pastor.
Several participants in Sunday's event said the intent wasn't to rebuke Truth Baptist Church or confront its parishioners. Rather, the focus was on sending a positive message to people in Lewiston.
“This was organized to show that there's more love here than was in that video,” said Niki Plouffe. “We want people to know there are those in the community who are loving and accepting. Hopefully people will hear our kindness, and maybe it will plant a seed.”
Members of the Episcopal Church reached out to offer their support for the peaceful demonstration. The reader board in front of the church said, “God made the rainbow and called it good.”
Rainbow colors are a symbol of the diversity of the LGBT community (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender).
Clarkston City Councilor Skate Pierce said Sunday's event was an important opportunity to show support for those in the community who may be struggling.
“If you're unsure that you have support or are anxious about who you are, there are those who will love and support you, regardless,” Pierce said.
Rollie Hallen said he took part in Sunday's walk to show support for his friends and family.
“I believe Jesus was about unifying every person on the planet for the common good,” Hallen said. “Until we accept that, we'll miss out.”
