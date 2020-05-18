As ash rained down on the region following the eruption of Mount St. Helens 40 years ago, many school districts in the area had to change course to help keep their students safe.
With only a few school days left in the year, the Moscow and Potlatch school districts announced they would close for the remainder of the year.
“Our decision was simple,” said then Moscow Superintendent Richard Nelson, according to stories from the Tribune’s archives. “If you don’t have school, the kids miss eight days of classes. If you do have school, the children are breathing potentially dangerous particles that could hurt their lungs for the rest of their lives.”
Students in Moscow were given the grades they had earned up to that point, and final exams were canceled. The graduating class of 1980 was still recognized during its graduation ceremony that had been scheduled for June 6.
The Pullman and Colfax school districts took similar measures. Schools were closed because health hazards associated with the volcanic ash were undetermined. After a brief return to in-person classes, Pullman Superintendent Ray Smith announced classes would not resume again that year.
“The school year will end … and we will not make up any of these missed school days,” said Smith in an article printed in the Tribune on May 27, 1980.
More than 7,000 students in eastern Washington and northern Idaho went on early summer vacations.
Higher education institutions faced similar situations. About 2,000 students at Washington State University decided to accept then President Glenn Terrell’s offer of emergency medical leave. Those students were able to leave campus without taking their final exams.
The Pullman campus opened on May 27, 1980, for the first time since the eruption, operating on a “day-to-day basis,” according to Tribune coverage.
The eruption changed operations at the University of Idaho forever. The central campus was closed to traffic so the ash wouldn’t be kicked up by vehicles. That same structure remains at UI today.
As many districts, including most of the schools north of Lewiston, experienced closures of a week or more, Idaho State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jerry Evans announced students wouldn’t have to make up the days they had missed. According to Idaho state law, school districts need to hold at least 180 days of classroom instruction, but an emergency closure declaration waived that requirement.
One day after the eruption, Colfax High School became a safe place for stranded motorists after the volcanic ash resulted in hazardous visibility levels.
“We have between 300 and 400 people at the high school,” said Principal Richard Langum in a Tribune article dated May 19, 1980. “Everybody has been fed, and we are passing out sleeping bags to whoever needs them. We are also placing some people in private homes.”
Schools in Latah County were closed that day because of poor visibility and possible health hazards related to the falling ash. The Moscow, Potlatch, Whitepine and Genesee school districts also closed their doors rather than risk accidents.
Schools in Lewiston and Clarkston continued to operate on schedule the day after the eruption.
A Tribune article that ran three days after the eruption stated all outside activities in the Lewiston School District had been canceled, and “attempts are being made to prevent students from engaging in any activity that would involve huffing and puffing.”
Assistant Superintendent Virgel Larson, of Lewiston, said students were allowed to go outside briefly for recess. The “passive recess” program continued until air quality improved.
Clarkston took a similar approach, according to a May 21, 1980, article.
“We are letting the students out for a short time, but we’re keeping an eye on them,” said district Superintendent Harold Beggs.
At that time, the particulate level in the valley was low, but activities were restricted.
