Editor’s Note: This originally ran May 24, 1980, in the Idahonian, now the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.
SEATTLE — More than $200 million worth of timber may have been destroyed by the violent eruption of Mount St. Helens, officials estimate.
At a news conference in Portland, Ore., President Carter said Thursday he hoped the timber companies would salvage the flattened timber as soon as possible so that it wouldn’t be wasted.
About $100 million worth of timber in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest — a billion board feet on 100 square miles — is affected, said Tom Beckman forestry expert for the national forest.
“This is much bigger than the blowdown of 1962,” Beckman said. “The Columbus Day storm took parts of the forest in patches, hit and miss.”
The 1962 storm blew down an estimated 450 million board feet of timber in the forest.
“From what few photos I’ve seen, the trees are flattened on the ground and possibly scorched,” Beckman said.
The state Department of Natural Resources, which manages 49,000 acres of timberland near Mount St. Helens, estimated nearly $72 million in state-owned timber is on the ground. Another $29 million worth of timber that had been sold, mostly to the Weyerhaeuser Co., is affected, according to Steve Robinson, spokesman for the department.
Bad weather and the ash and mud from Sunday’s eruption have made any damage estimate preliminary.
Burlington Northern owns about 26,000 acres within a dozen miles of the volcano, but no damage inspections have been made, said S.G. “Bud” Merriman, vice president in charge of timber and lands.
The company also owns the summit.
“We’ve still got a square mile of land (at the summit), but I don’t really know where the present summit is,” he said.