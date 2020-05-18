Editor’s Note: This story originally ran in the May 19, 1980, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Day turned to night in the Inland Northwest on Sunday as the effects of a volcanic eruption 350 miles west at Mount St. Helens swept across the region.
Airports were closed at Lewiston, Pullman and Spokane. An air pollution alert was issued at 3 p.m. by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare at Lewiston. Law enforcement officials throughout eastern Washington and northern Idaho advised motorists to stay home and evacuated public parks and buildings, There were no reported injuries or health problems, but St. Joseph’s Hospital at Lewiston recorded one person suffering from asthma whose condition was aggravated by the drifting ash.
An early darkness shrouded the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley from about 1-3:30 p.m. The gloom wrapped itself more tightly around the Palouse cities of Colfax, Pullman and Moscow — the fine ash measured about a half-inch thick as the artificial night merged into the real thing.
Idaho Gov. John Evans Sunday activated the state’s disaster center and directed Kelly Pearce, head of the Idaho Department of Law Enforcement, to coordinate the activities of state agencies involved.
Evans cut short a trip to Rexburg and will return to Boise Monday morning for a briefing from the Idaho National Guard.
A travelers’ advisory throughout eastern Washington and northern Idaho was issued by the National Weather Service. Major highways were closed — including U.S. Highway 195 between Colfax and Spokane, Interstate 90 from Spokane to Seattle, U.S. Highway 12 between Kooskia and Missoula, the Moscow-Pullman Highway and U.S. Highway 95 from Moscow north to Plummer.
Pullman, Colfax and Moscow took the brunt of the volcanic fallout. “It’s like looking in a hole,” said Whitman County reserve deputy Jim Lemon at Colfax. “That’s the best example I can give. Visibility is zero, and the roads are slick.”
The Washington State Patrol stopped motorists at the intersection of Highways 195 and 127 at Colfax. Between 300 and 400 stranded motorists were temporarily housed at the Colfax High School.
As the daylight returned to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, the air became opaque with the volcanic ash that settled in a thin layer over the ground.
Inland Northwest residents can expect more of the same as long as the mountain continues to erupt and the wind direction remains constant. The fallout in the valley slowed at midday, but resumed about 8 p.m. as more plumes of ash and smoke drifted across Washington and Idaho.
The fallout poses a health hazard, according to air quality specialist Russell Schaff of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare at Lewiston. A large percentage of the ash is fine enough to be inhaled through the nose and mouth, he said, and hazardous sulfur dioxide gas may accompany the shower of ash.
Lewiston’s extensive network of air monitoring equipment, including two sulfur dioxide monitors operated by Potlatch Corp., was switched on Sunday to gauge the effects of the volcanic cloud.
“I would expect most of the particulates are fine — probably a good percentage are respirable” — able to be breathed deep into the lungs, Schaff said. “We’re going to be looking at the sulfur dioxide monitors here to determine whether the wind dispersion is bringing it down.”
Schaff said detailed information on the size and composition of the ash and possible accompanying gases will be available today.
The Health and Welfare Department also collected water samples Sunday, although Schaff said he expects no hazardous contamination.
The ash in the untreated irrigation water in the Lewiston Orchards may even be beneficial to plant life, he said, as it contains potassium and other trace minerals.
A wind carrying the cloud to the north and northeast saved Lewiston from the more severe effects of the volcanic storm, Bernie Shrider of the National Weather Service at Lewiston said. “Lewiston and Clarkston are on the southeast flank of the fallout,” he said. “Moscow and Pullman are closer to the center. If the winds hadn’t blown from the south-southwest, Lewiston would have been hit hard.”
Idaho and Lewis counties reported darkness in the early afternoon hours, but little volcanic ash fell in those areas.