Editor’s Note: This story originally ran in the May 25, 1980, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
HARRY TRUMAN’S LAST WISH was for friends to pick him up some petunias to plant around his lodge.
Truman, who refused to leave the slopes of rumbling Mount St. Helens, was determined to continue the gardening work of his late wife, Eddie, friends say.
The 84-year-old man of the mountain wanted to stay and prepare his lodge on the shore of Spirit Lake for the summer tourist season.
Today the lodge lies beneath more than 30 feet of simmering hot mud, debris and ash that swept from the mountain a moment after the eruption May 18. Truman officially is listed as missing.
“He went down with the beauty that brought him up there,” said Rob Smith, 27, who was allowed behind roadblocks to deliver Truman’s mail the night of May 17. Smith is believed to be the last person to see Truman alive.
RON ALLEN SAYS he got an inspiration Thursday morning. By that night, his ballad about Harry Truman, the crusty old man on Mount St. Helens, was on the radio.
Allen, 31, sent a tape of the song by bus to a friend at a Eugene radio station. Disc jockey Woody Jackson put “Harry Truman, Your Spirit Lives On” on the air.
THE BURLINGTON NORTHERN Railroad technically owns the peak of Mount St. Helens — but the volcano’s explosion a week ago pulverized the property line, a railroad official says.
Today there is no peak, and the mountain has slipped from being the fifth highest mountain in Washington state to about 30th.
“Legally, we still own it on paper,” said Stan Humann, Cascade director of land management for Burlington Northern Inc.
“But it is in a lot different shape than it was a week ago. And it’s at a lot different elevation. It’s just gone down, straight down, straight down,” he said.
RAIN HELPS REMOVE volcanic ash, but people work better, this northern Idaho community discovered.
When tons of fine ash from last Sunday’s eruption of Mount St. Helens remained on Wallace’s streets and sidewalks after rain storms, City Councilman Frank Mobecks had an idea.
Put the idled out-of-school teenagers of the town to work, he said. Local businessmen agreed and came up with $600 to pay young people to help sweep and clean the ash.
“Those kids were already out of school and probably needed the money, so it worked pretty well for everyone,” he said.
BURIED?
Not Kid Valley.
The durable general store, gas station and restaurant escaped Mount St. Helens’ volcanic blast, mud flows and floods.
But it was close.
Kid Valley, about 25 miles from the volcano, sits abandoned but virtually undamaged by the devastation around it. The, roadside community is trapped by volcanic mudflows behind and in front.
But it looks just as it did around breakfast time Sunday, when the handful of humans fled the volcano’s blast, which burned and leveled trees only a few miles up the Toutle River toward St. Helens.
AS ALMOST ALL the efforts at the Toledo airport were focused on finding survivors and getting bodies out of the Mount St. Helens area, one man was working to take millions of people in.
Dave Seesholtz of the U.S. Forest Service was scouring the area for available land with a view of the volcano. His job is to find safe places for the summer visitors to see the smoking peak.
“I think we will get millions of tourists this summer,” he said.
The Toledo area northwest of the volcano is just one site. A visitor information center is planned for the boat landing at the Yale Dam on the Lewis River, southwest of the volcano.
A CARELESS AIR FILTER installation can be more damaging to a car than ash from Mount St. Helens, engineers at Washington State University say.
Despite all the ash, motorists should not be in a hurry to change air filters, engineer Gary Hyde said Saturday.
Air filters do not need to be changed until a driver notices a loss of power in his car, Hyde said. Visual inspection does not give a reliable indication that a filter needs changing.
The dirtier the filter, the more effective it is — until it allows insufficient air through to keep the engine running smoothly, he said.
“Air filters are designed to screen out particles 20 microns and larger. Particles smaller than 20 microns normally pass through the filter.
“These smaller particles become suspended in the oil film between moving parts. Engines are designed with an oil film that is 25 microns thick. This means that the abrasive ash particles will not be working on metal surfaces and causing undue wear,” Hyde said.